Treat yourself to chilled desserts that don't melt at 4 Degree in Chennai 

Un-ice cream. This is the smartly coined branding term for the new frozen dessert spot in Nungambakkam. Named 4 Degree, which is the temperature that their Greek yoghurt flavours are stored at — think fruity flavours like Jackfruit and Guava Chili, as well as, more decadent options like PB, the OG and the cheekily titled Chocolate, That’s It. You can order your Greek yoghurt in a bowl or in a refreshing smoothie; the latter that can also be decked up and layered in a more filling smoothie bowl that come in a spree of fun flavour pairings. Cue our Strawberry meets Mango smoothie, which sounds simple enough but a few sips in, and we discover that this pink concoction also has pineapple, oat milk, beets and lemon zest which gives it a kick of freshness at the end.

Strawberry meets Mango





Owners Abhinandan B, Felix Victor and Akhil Manohar who chat with us during our visit tell us that it took about three months to master the art of the perfect consistency of Greek yoghurt at their Egmore kitchen. “Between the hanging, whipping and setting, each batch takes about two days to prep,” says Akhil who is the head chef and is also known for his galaxy inspired cake creations. Since this dessert spot opened shop a few weeks ago, it has already begun churning out 150 kilos of Greek yoghurt a week, we are told.



Unlike most bubble gum coloured dessert spaces, this takeaway spot with limited room for seating is a minimalist grey and let the flavours on the counter pop instead. Our favourite on the menu so far is the PB with Dark Matter which is decadent and nutty. We try it with their granola topping, offset by deep red pomegranate beads for contrast. And a close second is the inspired Blue Sky with custard apple, blueberry and blue spirulina, along with of course Greek yoghurt. New flavours to look out for include Black Forest, Rose petals & Litchi and a tropical Coconut & Mango. Akhil also tells us that a “secret menu is brewing” which will only be known by word of mouth, while popsicles and yoghurt bombs dipped in chocolate are also going to be available soon.

Open from 12 pm to midnight. A scoop of Greek yoghurt is INR 150. Smoothies are INR 250 for 280 ml; smoothie bowls are INR 390 for 380 ml.

