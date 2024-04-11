Where & what to eat on Tamil New Year in Chennai

The time to wish friends and family puthaaṇdu vaazhthukkal is here. With time, the way people celebrate the Tamil New Year has changed as well. While there are still traditionalists who like to keep proceedings a family affair, the younger generation is more into exploring what the top restaurants in the city have to offer. And they won't be disappointed, for there is a feast for every kind of diner scheduled for Sunday!
The New Year symbolises renewal and prosperity for Tamils across the globe, and no celebration is complete without a quintessential Tamil feast. At Taj Coromandel, the chefs have created vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis that consist of dishes like Manga pachadi, Ulundu vadai, Kaara pidi kozhukattai, Arai keerai kadayal, Kozhi uppu kari, Meen manga curry, Attu erachi kuzhambu, and Asoka halwa.
Prices: Veg - INR 3,000++; Non-veg - INR 3,300++. On April 14. Lunch and dinner. At Southern Spice.
Experience the splendour of the Tamil New Year at the ITC Grand Chola this year, where the chefs have curated a brunch buffet that embraces the rich traditions and flavours of the special day. At the brunch, guests will be able to enjoy dishes that will take them on a journey through the heartlands of Tamil Nadu. Some of the dishes on offer are Mylapore thayir vadai, Saidapet vada curry, ECR pot biriyani, Chicken 65, Tandoori mutton chaap, Pookosu mali varuval, Paneer kandhari tikka, Meen varuval, Grilled butterfly prawns, Jigarthanda, Nannari fizz, and more.
Price: INR 3,450 per person with soft beverages, INR 3,950 with select beverages, and INR 5,250 with sparkling beverages (inclusive of all taxes). On April 14. 12.30–3.30 pm. At The Madras Pavilion.
At The Park, guests can savour a Tamizh Puthandu Festive Brunch that comprises a vast spread of dishes, including traditional ones that are part of the Tamil culture. Some of the highlights on offer are Panakkam, Podalangai keerai pachadi, Thinai bean sprouts salad, plain and stuffed paniyaram with chutneys and tossed with homemade podis, Suzhiyam, Ambur kari biriyani, Pallipalayam kozhi kuzhambu, Parai meen kuzhambu, Jamun and mango choux buns, and more.
Price: INR 2,750 for non-alcoholic brunch and INR 3,750 for alcoholic brunch (all inclusive). On April 14. 12.30 pm onwards. At Six ‘O’ One.
The Tamil New Year Brunch menu at the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa is nothing short of extraordinary. Right from comprising several varieties of Dosai, like Red banana dosai and Millets dosai, among others, the menu also includes dishes like Sakkarai pongal, Manga pachadi, Karamani vadai, Thinai pongal, Kambu koozh, Galouti kebab, Aloo makkai nawabi tikki, Grills, Salads, varieties of cheese, Soups, Chicken bhai biriyani, Mughalai gosht handi, Paneer mirch masala, Kashmiri pulao, Chicken Chettinad, Malabar fish curry, Vatha kuzhambhu, among several others. There are, quite literally, several dishes for each type of diner to enjoy.
Price: INR 2,499++ per person. 12.30 pm onwards. At The Reef.
Experience the culinary mastery of the chefs at The Leela Palace during the Puthandu Brunch. They have prepared an array of delectable dishes that showcase the essence of Tamil cuisine. The brunch menu for vegetarians includes dishes like Vellai paniyaram, Kavuni arisi murungai adai, and Thengai poo kalan, while meat lovers have options like Era mali vathakkal, Kari kola varuval, Chettiyar Mutton chops biriyani, Aathur kozhi varutha masala, and Salem mangai meen kuzhambu, among several others.
Prices: Non-alcoholic - 3,550++; Alcoholic - 4,350++ (per person). On April 14. 12.30–3.30 pm. At Spectra.
Biriyani is easily one of the most popular dishes in India and we have actually mastered the art of making biriyanis with all types of ingredients including vegetables! Sharief Bhai presents a curated selection to honour the tradition of eating well in the New Year. The idea is to provide a nourishing experience with all the influences of Arabic, Persian, Mughlai and Nizami cooking that is at the heart of a good biriyani. Choose between packages including smooth Haleem to special menus featuring soft, meatilicious Sheek kebabs.
Priced from INR 299 onwards.
The Pride Hotel Chennai is celebrating the Tamil New Year for three days. Titled Chithirai Thirunal Virundhu, at the festival, guests can enjoy a specially curated menu featuring authentic dishes such as Pongal, Vadai, Payasam, and much more.
INR 999++ per person. Lunch and dinner. April 12-14. At Cafe Treat.
While most of the city has its sights set for the Tamil New Year, Chef Regi Mathew's Kappa Chakka Kandhari will be offering a special Vishu Sadya to celebrate the beginning of the New Year in the Malayalam calendar. The specially crafted menu comprises an assortment of authentic Kerala delicacies, curated to tantalise the guest's taste buds and evoke memories of home-cooked meals and festive gatherings. Some of the dishes on offer are Vishu kanji, Raw banana mezhukkuperatti, Idichakka ularthiyathu, Olan, Elai ada, Mambazha pulisherry, Palada, and Payaru payasam, among others.
Price: Sadya - INR 1,200++. On April 14. 12.30 pm onwards.
Yercaud Kitchen has come up with a Puthandu and Vishu special menu curated by chef Shri Bala. The menu is an amalgamation of Tamil Nadu and Kerala and comprises dishes like Vepampoo pachadi, Paruppu pradhaman, Unniyappam, Vazhaipoo vadai, Aviyal, Kadhamba sambhar, Kalyana rasam, Sakkara varatti, Ethakka chips, Panagam, Neer mor, Inji puli and more.
INR 429 onwards per person. On April 14. 12.30-3.30 pm. At Adyar.