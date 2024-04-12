This cloud kitchen in Chennai provides a fresh take on traditional burgers

Who doesn't like big and juicy burgers? Big Burger Theory, a cloud kitchen by Ciclo Café, is known for serving some of the most uniquely named burgers in town, with options like Guardians of the guacamole and Prawnageddon. The Cloud Kitchen has come up with a range of new burgers this summer that range from vada pav-style Crispy aloo tikki burger to a Classic New York beef burger. From having given its burgers names inspired by classic films to adopting the classic route, the change is prominent and noticeable. Has it worked?
The short answer is yes. Take the Classic fried chicken burger, for example. There is nothing like fried chicken that appeals to people who love meat, and when a crispy piece of fried chicken is placed on a bed of crisp lettuce, tomato slices, and pickled onions, all served in a brioche bun, the combination is hard to beat.
Topped with mustard-mayonnaise, the burger burst with flavours and was thoroughly enjoyable. On the flavour spectrum, this one was through the roof and according to us, it was the best of the new burgers that we tried.
But for people from the vegetarian aisle who want something more exciting, there is the Chilli paneer burger. Served in a bao burger bun, this burger contains slabs of pan-fried paneer tossed in an Indo-Chinese sauce. It is a lip-smacking dish that even meat lovers like us enjoyed!
INR 600 for two persons. 11 am to 11 pm. Available online.