Our visit to this limited-time festive menu in Chennai transported us to the land of the Nawabs with its authentic Awadhi flavours

With the Sheermal, we dipped into the thicker gravies like Baingan bharta nawabi, which maintained its smokey identity with a kick of piquancy, and the Mughlai dal hara moong. Thanks to the richness of the ghee, the tangy flavours of the sautéed tomato and onion seemed to be further elevated. The Murgh qorma taj salam was best paired with the roomali roti. With a more soupy texture, this was a highlight of the main course. Next, Gosht nalli aur champ ke pulao really raised the bar. The dum-cooked lamb was delicious as it captured the essence of the spices well. Bites from the kebab assortment while relishing the rice hit the spot for us. As we moved on to the sinful desserts, there were two that fell under the top ranks of our must-try category. The Shahi tukra and Badam anjeer ka halwa need to be relished to come full circle with this menu. The former’s crunchy texture with an unbelievably creamy and malai-laden rabri was probably one of the best we have tried in the city recently. The anjeer ka halwa produced a unique texture for our tastebuds with its dried fig softness meeting the crunchy texture of the almonds.