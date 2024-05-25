This new breakfast menu in Chennai is a good substitute if you are in the mood for healthy dishes without compromising on the taste

A few years ago, thinking of vegan food conjured up images of limp lettuce and pieces of dry tofu. Those days are over. A new wave of vegan or ‘guilt-free’ restaurants has arrived, offering exciting dishes that can sway even the most hardcore non-vegetarian. Eko Lyfe, a charming little eatery, tucked away in a quiet corner of the city, is a good example of this phenomenon.
Recently revamped, the café has introduced a fresh breakfast and beverage menu catering to all-day diners, and being lovers of good food, we went there to check it out. Stepping into the restaurant was like entering a tranquil garden. The soothing green walls, sunlight streaming through the glass entrance and inviting green sofas, all made for a comforting corner.
The air was heavy with the aroma of lemongrass, as we sat down. Checking the menu, we pondered over the prospect of an egg-free omelette, the first dish that caught our eye, with scepticism. However, our doubts vanished upon its arrival. The dish, crafted from a blend of chickpea and moong flour, miraculously captured the texture of a real omelette — light and fluffy, elevated with the crunchiness of chopped vegetables.
On the taste front, it felt more like a chilla, a North Indian pancake made with a gram flour batter. The omelette found a friend in the Caponata toast — buttery bread housing chunky eggplant and zucchini covered in a spicy pomodoro sauce. Strong flavours of Italian herbs danced on our tongue, perfectly pairing with the dense bread.
Next, we tried the scrambled tofu, the vegan substitute for the classic egg scramble. This Indian-style dish featured crumbled tofu sautéed with cumin seeds, turmeric and onions, resembling a paneer bhurji. While a tad dry, a sprinkle of chopped coriander would have made it better. Nevertheless, it was a healthy and satisfying option, served with crisp lettuce, pan-seared tomatoes, and soya-based sausages that mimicked the texture and flavour (almost) of their meat counterparts. Also, a slice of toast would have made this dish into a truly hearty breakfast.
For our finale, we opted for a classic — pancakes and coffee — with a twist. The GF pan cakes, made with millet flour, were light and creamy, like the diner-style vanilla ones. A drizzle of maple syrup provided the perfect touch of sweetness, transforming it into something heavenly. The Citrus cold brew was a revelation — a dark roast infused with the subtle citrusy notes of lemon and orange peel, contrasting flavours impressing our palette.
Overall, the eatery is a haven for those seeking delicious and healthy vegetarian fare.
INR 1,000 for two. Available all day. At Eko-Lyfe Ananda Road, Alwarpet.
