Experience unique vegetarian delights and fusion flavours in Kilpauk

When there’s a hint of chill in the air in namma Chennai, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge in some delicious food. And this time around, we decided to dig into some vegetarian fare at Soul Garden Bistro, nestled in the vibrant Kilpauk area. Upon arrival, we were immediately taken by the relaxed, cosy vibe of the place, surrounded by greenery—a serene cocoon in the heart of the city.

Moving on to food. We kicked off our culinary journey with Panipuri sorbet chaat, a unique twist on the classic panipuri—served as a sorbet chaat in mini ice cream cones. These tiny flavour-packed treats left our taste buds tingling and our mouths momentarily numb, but the taste of panipuri was apparent.

To complement the chaat, we sipped on a refreshing Mango smoothie and chilled buttermilk. While the mango smoothie was a creamy, satisfying burst of sweetness that showcased why mango is king among the fruits, the spiced buttermilk provided a soothing contrast to the same.

It was now time for some drama, courtesy of the Smokey paneer pepper fry. When the dish arrived, it was covered, and as the smoke infuser released its smoky essence, the dish came to life in an interesting display. We watched the drama unfolding until the paneer was served to our table.

Next, the Dal makhani fondue was served, with the creamy dal presented in a fondue bowl, accompanied by an assortment of naan skewers on the side. This fusion dal would make for quite an appetiser at parties.

The standout dish of the evening, however, was the Sourdough masala naan paired with smoked dumplings of aloo maharani. The naan, a specialty of the restaurant, was surprisingly soft and less chewy than a typical naan, making it the perfect companion to the dumplings. However, the potato dumplings felt slightly overcooked to our liking.

Then followed the quintessential Korean bibimbap bowl, filled with seasoned rice and an assortment of sauteed vegetables. Though we missed the egg on top, which is a staple in bibimbap, the veggies pretty much filled us up.

No matter how full you are, there’s always room for dessert. We wrapped up with Triple chocolate churros, accompanied by a scoop of velvety chocolate gelato. This sweet Mexican fritter rolled in sugar was crispy on the outside. But when mixed with the chocolate gelato, it provided a sweet ending to the meal.

Meal for one: INR 600 onwards. 11 am to 11 pm At Soul Garden Bistro, Kilpauk.

Email: sangeetha.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @psangeetha2112