Celebrate Deepavali with this festive buffet in Chennai

This Deepavali, Soul Garden Bistro in Chennai is offering a specially curated buffet lunch from October 31 to November 3, aiming to bring families and friends together over a festive meal. This limited-time buffet is designed to capture the essence of Deepavali with a menu that spans a variety of Indian, Chinese, and chaat-inspired dishes.

Located in Kilpauk, Soul Garden Bistro has prepared a buffet experience beginning with a mocktail, setting a festive tone for the meal. Following the mocktail, diners are served soup and salad as a prelude to an array of six starters.

The starters offer a blend of flavors, bringing together the spices and tastes associated with the festive season. Choices include a variety of Indian, Chinese, and chaat-inspired options, allowing diners to sample a mix of cuisines within a single meal.

Moving on to the main course, the menu features three types of sabji, traditional daal, soft rotis, rice, and noodles. These dishes are crafted to be comforting yet flavourful, ideal for a meal shared with loved ones. To close the meal, diners are offered a dessert alongside a scoop of creamy gelato, providing a sweet conclusion to the festive experience.

The buffet is priced at INR 799 per person, with a reduced rate of INR 499 for children under 10 (plus a 5 per cent GST). This dining experience will be available during lunch hours from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM from October 31 (Thursday), till November 3 (Sunday).