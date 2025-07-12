This Chennai restaurant turns up the heat with its kebab and biryani festival

From the chicken section, the Murgh angara shole kebab delivered drama in every bite. These smoky, tandoor-grilled chicken rolls were soft, flavourful and carried a gentle heat that crept up slowly—a showcase of spice balance and textural play.

Next was the Mutton chapli kebab. These shallow-fried patties were packed with minced meat, onions, and fresh coriander. We felt this could have been blended and grilled better. However, dunking it in the mint chutney and following it by a bite of salad, elevated the taste of this dish.

To compliment the kebabs, we sipped the Smoked guava shikanji— tart, smoky, fizzy and spiced just right. We also tried the Basil lychee blast, which was refreshing with floral hints and a delicate sweetness.

No kebab feast is complete without biriyani, and we sampled two renditions. The Lahori murgh biryani brought celebration to the table — long grains of fragrant rice enveloping juicy pieces of chicken, infused with spices, shorba and herbs. The crispy onions added texture, while the accompanying raita and gravy made it a wholesome experience.

We opted for the Mutton chops gilli biryani next. Laden with tender lamb chops, this one came alive with its chatpata masala, and the generous helping of mint and coriander made each spoonful vibrant and herbaceous. The salan served on the side elevated the meal even further.

Kebab and Biryani Festival is available till the end of July, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Meal for two: INR 1,500++. 11 am – 11.30 pm. At Salt—Indian Restaurant, Nexus Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani