This Chennai restaurant turns up the heat with its kebab and biryani festival

Who wouldn't love skewers of sizzling goodness and slow-cooked biriyanis that warm the soul. And this July, we found the perfect excuse to do just that at SALT—Indian Restaurant’s Kebab and Biryani Festival.
We began our culinary journey with the Mushroom quinoa seekh kebab, which instantly impressed with its char-grilled earthiness. The mushrooms were smoky and meaty, the quinoa added a subtle crunch, and the garlic kulcha on the side made for a comforting pairing.
The seafood offering arrived with flair—the Peri-peri jhinga kebab, tiger king prawns grilled with the head on. They came to us glistening and bold, fiery with Goan spices and just the right level of heat. The smoky char sat beautifully against the sweet succulence of the prawns, with the rogan jus adding a rich, indulgent finish.
From the chicken section, the Murgh angara shole kebab delivered drama in every bite. These smoky, tandoor-grilled chicken rolls were soft, flavourful and carried a gentle heat that crept up slowly—a showcase of spice balance and textural play.
Next was the Mutton chapli kebab. These shallow-fried patties were packed with minced meat, onions, and fresh coriander. We felt this could have been blended and grilled better. However, dunking it in the mint chutney and following it by a bite of salad, elevated the taste of this dish.
To compliment the kebabs, we sipped the Smoked guava shikanji— tart, smoky, fizzy and spiced just right. We also tried the Basil lychee blast, which was refreshing with floral hints and a delicate sweetness.
No kebab feast is complete without biriyani, and we sampled two renditions. The Lahori murgh biryani brought celebration to the table — long grains of fragrant rice enveloping juicy pieces of chicken, infused with spices, shorba and herbs. The crispy onions added texture, while the accompanying raita and gravy made it a wholesome experience.
We opted for the Mutton chops gilli biryani next. Laden with tender lamb chops, this one came alive with its chatpata masala, and the generous helping of mint and coriander made each spoonful vibrant and herbaceous. The salan served on the side elevated the meal even further.
Kebab and Biryani Festival is available till the end of July, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Meal for two: INR 1,500++. 11 am – 11.30 pm. At Salt—Indian Restaurant, Nexus Vijaya Mall, Vadapalani