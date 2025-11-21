This Adyar spot just made us rethink cauliflower and chicken tikka

We believe a restaurant’s courage often reveals itself not in grand gestures but in quiet oddities. Like the first dish we tried at Savoury Bottega, the Bertha roast cauliflower, a plate that appears as though six chefs disagreed on how to cook a cauliflower, and all six won. Inspired by a dish Chef Navin Prasad created during his Michelin-starred days, called Textures of Cauliflower, this version is their love letter to the vegetable nobody’s ever truly excited about.

From Bertha roast cauliflower to kaala mutton curry, here’s what stood out at Savoury Bottega in Chennai

The tahini-chilli cream that holds it all together, green chillies, coriander stalks, cauliflower purée, brings a smoky kick to the dish. We’re sure cauliflower lovers and vegans will really enjoy this one.