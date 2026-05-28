Playful presentation meets precise sushi, spice, and sweetness at this Pan-Asian food festival

There are food festivals that exist purely for the spectacle, and there are those that back it up with genuinely good food. YouMee’s Manga Matsuri, now in its second edition, manages both without breaking a sweat. The concept brings Pan-Asian flavours into conversation, blended with Japanese pop culture, and the result is a dining experience that is as fun to look at as it is to eat. We settled in, ordered the drinks and let the kitchen take over.

Where Japanese pop culture and flavours converge

The My manga mango got things off to a cheerful start. Fruity and gently spiced, it was light enough to drink throughout the meal and interesting enough to actually notice. A good sign of things to come, we beleived.

First up from the kitchen was the Torched nigiri sushi with salmon, and it arrived looking every bit as good as it tasted. The flame-seared salmon over seasoned rice was precise and balanced. It reminded us why good sushi is so hard to argue with.