Playful presentation meets precise sushi, spice, and sweetness at this Pan-Asian food festival

There are food festivals that exist purely for the spectacle, and there are those that back it up with genuinely good food. YouMee’s Manga Matsuri, now in its second edition, manages both without breaking a sweat. The concept brings Pan-Asian flavours into conversation, blended with Japanese pop culture, and the result is a dining experience that is as fun to look at as it is to eat. We settled in, ordered the drinks and let the kitchen take over.
The My manga mango got things off to a cheerful start. Fruity and gently spiced, it was light enough to drink throughout the meal and interesting enough to actually notice. A good sign of things to come, we beleived.
First up from the kitchen was the Torched nigiri sushi with salmon, and it arrived looking every bit as good as it tasted. The flame-seared salmon over seasoned rice was precise and balanced. It reminded us why good sushi is so hard to argue with.
However, the Steamed seabass with ginger and spring onions was the dish that stayed with us longest after the meal. Delicate, clean and thoughtfully sauced, the ginger came through clearly with a herby lift at the end that felt considered. A standout without any drama.
The Goji berry chicken brought the drama instead, arriving in a Szechuan sauce that was fiery, glossy and deeply flavoured. It demanded attention and got it. The Chef's special chicken was the more composed option alongside it, diced chicken in a Shaoxing wine sauce that was tender, gently warming and consistently good across every bite.
The Yasai donburi offered a quieter moment in an otherwise energetic spread. Vegetables over Japanese rice, clean and comforting and exactly what a good donburi should be. We appreciated it more than we expected to.
Dessert brought the festival to a sweet, mango-forward close. The Mango sticky rice was everything it needed to be—rich and creamy with a salted coconut cream that kept the sweetness honest. The Mango sago pudding was lighter and more refreshing, chilled, and smooth with generous pieces of fresh mango throughout. We finished both and had no regrets whatsoever.
Manga Matsuri is on till mid June. Meal for two: INR 3,000. From 11 am to 10.30 pm. Available at all YouMee outlets.