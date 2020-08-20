Dining at Taj Falaknuma Palace — be it traditional Nizami delicacies at Adaa or scrumptious world cuisine at Celeste — is sure to have been a memorable experience for the patrons. Although the option of socially-distant dining has opened up, one would like to err on the side of safety, given the pandemic and choose to order in. The recent launch of Qmin, a gourmet food delivery platform by Indian Hotels Company Limited has ensured that the dishes from Taj Falaknuma Palace can now be delivered across the city. “Qmin ensures stringent safety and hygiene protocols are maintained. Taj Falaknuma Palace is known for the authentic royal recipes, originating from the kitchens of the Nizam and we are delighted to bring these signature dining experiences to our guests, in the comfort of their homes,” shares Ian Dubier, Area Director- Hyderabad and General Manager Taj Krishna, Hyderabad.

Hyderabadi Kachee Gosht Ki Biryani



Apart from stringent protocols of safety, hygiene, including contact-less delivery and the mandatory use of protective gear for delivery executives, we learnt that they have opted for eco-friendly cutlery created from bio-degradable materials which is a positive step forward. The insulation mechanisms also ensure that the food reaches you piping hot, no matter how far you stay. In case you were in the mood to order in from Adaa, we suggest that you try their spicy Andhra Salmon Tikka, from the appetiser section. We like how the salmon is cooked in desi tandoori technique after being marinated in various regional spices.

Dim Sums from Celeste

Their Dum Ki Nalli — or the slow-cooked braised lamb shanks, will go down well with the hardcore meat lovers. We recommend that you order in their Hyderabadi Kachee Gosht Ki Biryani, with lamb, fragrant basmati rice, served with mirchi ka salan and raita is mouth-watering, to say the least. The aroma of this dish fills the room once the lid is removed! However, if traditional Nizami cuisine is not what you prefer, you could give Celeste, a shot. Celeste is mostly about cheese-laden comfort Italian food and dim sums. We learn that although obtaining exotic ingredients during the course of the pandemic has been difficult, their chefs have worked towards maintaining the taste of the dishes. Do give their Pan-Fried Mushroom dim sums a shot. Also, do order in their Butter Chilli Garlic Prawn — because the prawn with the melt-in-your-mouth butter and garlic make for a fantastic dish.

Minimum order at Rs 2,500.



