From combo meals to jumbo packs and specialised menus, some of the top eateries in the city have revamped their menu for takeaways. Here are a few mouth-watering options for you to choose from

Sugar and spice

City’s hot favourite cafeteria Tiger Lily has undergone a menu overhaul for take-aways comprising their bestsellers. The dishes that they can pack for you include their crunchy and Chicken & Waffles, Bang Bang Prawns, Drunken Noodles and desserts like Skillet S'Mores and Fluffy Pancakes. `325 onwards for light eats.

What's in the box at Tiger Lily?

Desi flavours

Mercure Hyderabad KCP has curated Indian, wholesome North and South Indian combos for take-away parcels. And they haven't forgotten the biryani too. One can also opt for desserts from their in-house bakery and sweet store as well. Their meal box combinations include one of each starter, salad, main course and dessert. Their biryani combo has one salad, biryani, raita, salan and dessert. Rs 375 onwards.

Desi delights at Mercure



Fusion finds

Farzi Cafe has also started delivering biryani, rice bowls also make your own meal. There are combo meals with your choice of curry, Indian bread or rice. You can also opt for their make your own meal option with a five-course set up too. Rs 525 onwards.