Recipe: Check out this three-step snack recipe perfect to go with your evening tea

Looks like the showers in the city are not going to stop for a while. And, while it continues to pour, we thought, why not share a simple snack recipe, which is perfect to go with evening chai? Farzi Cafe’s head chef, Sandeep Sai, who is known for creating modern fusion plates shared a simple recipe for our readers. “What better way to enjoy the monsoons than, with a crunchy and spicy savoury snack that goes along with a pipin’ cup of tea? This Beijing Bhel is that one specialty, which is surely going to become one of your favourite evening foods,” Sandeep shares. Check out this three-step bhel recipe here...



Ingredients:

Fried noodles - 200 gms | Sriracha sauce - 40 ml | Thai chilli paste - 12 gms | Tomato ketchup - 40 ml | Powdered sugar - 30 gms | White pepper- 5 gms | Balsamic vinegar - 5 ml | Onions, chopped - 25 gms | Cucumber, chopped - 25 gms | Bell peppers, chopped - 25 gms | Fresh chives for garnish | Salt to taste

Chef Sandeep Sai

Method:

● In a bowl, take deep-fried noodles and add all the vegetables to it.

● Give it a nice toss and add the seasonings and mix.

● Serve it at room temperature and garnish with freshly chopped chives.