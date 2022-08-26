Recipe: Check out this three-step snack recipe perfect to go with your evening tea
Chef Sandeep Sai of Farzi Cafe shares this Beijing Bhel recipe
Looks like the showers in the city are not going to stop for a while. And, while it continues to pour, we thought, why not share a simple snack recipe, which is perfect to go with evening chai? Farzi Cafe’s head chef, Sandeep Sai, who is known for creating modern fusion plates shared a simple recipe for our readers. “What better way to enjoy the monsoons than, with a crunchy and spicy savoury snack that goes along with a pipin’ cup of tea? This Beijing Bhel is that one specialty, which is surely going to become one of your favourite evening foods,” Sandeep shares. Check out this three-step bhel recipe here...
Ingredients:
Fried noodles - 200 gms | Sriracha sauce - 40 ml | Thai chilli paste - 12 gms | Tomato ketchup - 40 ml | Powdered sugar - 30 gms | White pepper- 5 gms | Balsamic vinegar - 5 ml | Onions, chopped - 25 gms | Cucumber, chopped - 25 gms | Bell peppers, chopped - 25 gms | Fresh chives for garnish | Salt to taste
Method:
● In a bowl, take deep-fried noodles and add all the vegetables to it.
● Give it a nice toss and add the seasonings and mix.
● Serve it at room temperature and garnish with freshly chopped chives.