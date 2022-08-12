The Park Hyderabad’s food festival, Chai Pakora and Beyond offers the best of Indian street food

It started pouring as we stepped inside The Park Hyderabad for their monsoon festival, Chai Pakora and Beyond — a perfect setting we thought. The month-long food festival being held at Aqua and Verandah has a menu with an array of street food delicacies from different parts of the country. We sat at a private dining space at Verandah, which gave us a beautiful view of Hussain Sagar Lake. We explored the menu and placed our order for the Lime and Zest tea from their infused teas menu. But, if you are in the mood for strong teas, then they also have options like masala chai, adrak chai, and elaichi chai.

Sipping on our flavoured tea, we tried their Kolkota Jhalmuri Cones — a classic snack from the streets of Bengal, the puffed-rice dish was generously topped with tidbits like onions, tomatoes, and coriander leaves. Served with a dash of lemon, it lacked the spice we expected, but the addition of crunchy peanuts made up for it. Next up, were the Chilli Fritters, a local favourite, the Mirchi bajjis were stuffed with shredded onions and carrots. We paired this with the pudina chutney that gave it an extra zing.

Kolkota Jhalmuri Cones

The chef also recommended that we try their bestseller, Smoky Eggplant Fritters, which is a pakora made with roasted brinjal mash. Crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, this plate of fritters was top-notch and the red-chilly chutney served alongside complemented the dish very well.

We also enjoyed their Monsoon Peri Peri Pepper Chicken. The tiny chunks of chicken were marinated in herbs, spices, and pepper. Deep-fried and garnished with a peri peri spice mix and served with aioli, the crispy cubes just cannot be missed. For dessert, we had the Croissant Berry Pudding and Hot Double Cream. The warm dish came with a sponge cake topped with a berry jam and fruits and was a great way to end the meal.

Croissant Berry Pudding

Rs 1,200 for two. Till August 31. At Somajiguda.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com