Hyderabad-based cloud kitchen, My Baking Lair launched an array of decadent desserts

Cloud kitchen, My Baking Lair has gained all the rage in the city for its customised cakes. Started by Satya Priya, the engineer-turned-baker has a passion for cooking. What started as baking cakes for friends and family has soon turned into her pet project and she constantly keeps adding new desserts to her menu. She also loves listening to her client’s stories and customising desserts according to their preferences. “I have always enjoyed baking and it is so fulfilling to be part of their celebrations. We frequently work on our menu and give it a few changes. We are soon planning to launch an exclusive vegan-dessert menu,” Priya shares. The cloud kitchen sent us a few goodies and here’s what to expect…

Customised birthday cake

We first picked their Rose Milk Cake Box. The sponge cake flavoured with rose syrup and topped with whipped cream was generously sweet. The baker also sent two customised cakes for us to sample. The Chocolate Dense Cake was beautifully decorated with edible flowers and bows. The goodness of moist chocolate cake topped with vanilla cream let us momentarily sink into dessert heaven. The other option was the Signature Red Velvet Cake. Cream cheese was used between the layers of cake and also as a topping, which gave this bento cake a luxurious touch.

Cake box (P.S. The cake is customised by the baker herself and not designed by any member from the Indulge Express team.)

We finally tried their Assorted Brownie Box, which included option like Double Chocolate and Nutella. The brownies were delightfully fudgy and especially the Nutella one had all our attention. It was velvety smooth and we got all messy while eating it as it was loaded with a copious amount of the chocolate spread. But, hey, that’s the fun part, right?

Rs 500 upwards. Available online.