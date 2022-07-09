It’s time to say Eid Mubarak again as Hyderabad celebrates Bakrid this weekend

It’s time to say Eid Mubarak again as the city celebrates Bakrid this weekend. The rich food and traditions that the festival involves are what draw us all to love and celebrate the day, cutting across religions. And to make things even better for the tastebuds, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC), HITEC City, has set up an elaborate spread as part of their Bakrid brunch on Sunday, July 10.

Promising traditional food and regular cuisines, this brunch is sure to have guests relish and enjoy an afternoon of celebration. Speaking about the brunch and what it has in store for us, chef Kailash Gundupalli, culinary director at NHCC, says, “As part of the Sunday Bakrid Brunch, we will be serving mutton shorba, nalli nihari, murgh haveli kurma, paneer pasanda, and gucchi pulao which is made using mushrooms.

It will be an elaborate meal with a combination of everything that says Bakrid. We have close to 16+ dishes, most of which are Indian in their origin. Apart from the brunch, we will also be serving our regular meals. The desserts here will be a combination of different cuisines.”If you’re one looking to make these mouth-watering dishes at home, then the chef shares his best-kept recipes with us!

Murgh Ke Parche

Ingredients:

220 gm chicken breast | 20 gm yellow chilli powder | 30 gm cashew nut paste | 5 gm saffron | 15 gm cumin powder | 1 lemon | 20 ml ghee | 20 ml oil | 10 gm turmeric | Salt to taste |

20 gm ginger-garlic paste | 5 gm garam masala | 15 gm green chilli

Method:

● Marinate chicken breast with ginger garlic paste, salt, green chilly paste and lemon juice for 20 minutes.

● Make separate marination of cashew nut paste, saffron, cumin powder, ghee, turmeric and garam masala powder.

● Transfer the chicken from the first marination to the second marination and keep steeped in the same, for about 2 hours.

● Cook on a hot plate or tawa and serve.

Sheer Kurma

Ingredients:

30 ml ghee | 25 gm cashews, broken| 25 gm almonds, chopped | 25 gm pistachios, chopped |

20 gm golden raisins| 20 gm dates| 1 cup vermicelli| 1 ltr whole milk| 150 gm sugar| 1.5 ml rose water|

4 gm cardamom powder

Method:

● Heat ghee in a pan on medium heat and add the chopped nuts, raisins and dates.

● Cook for 1-2 minutes until the nuts are fragrant and turn golden brown, and set them aside.

● Add vermicelli to the same pan and roast for 3 minutes (golden-brown).

● Add milk, increase heat to medium-high and stir. Once boiled, lower the heat to medium and cook for around 8 minutes.

● Add sugar, transfer fried nuts, rose water and the cardamom powder.

● Cook for 2-3 more minutes on medium-low heat.

Khubani Ka Meetha

Soaking: 1 kg dry apricot | 5 ltr water

Sugar syrup: 1 kg grain sugar| 300 ml water

Method:

● Soak the dry apricot in water for 12 hours.

● Remove the seeds.

● Make sugar syrup.

● Add apricots to it and cook them.

● Keep it in the refrigerator for at least an hour and serve cold

Nalli Nihari

Ingredients:

1 cup baby lamb with bones| 1 tsp mace| 1 bay leaf| 2 pods of green cardamom| 1 tsp cloves| 1 pod black cardamom| 2 tsp fresh garlic| 1 tsp fresh ginger |1 tsp garam masala| 1 tbsp coriander powder| 1 tsp yellow chilli powder| 1 tsp turmeric powder| 1 tsp cumin powder| 1 tbsp fried onions| 1/2 cup curd| Salt to taste| 1 tbsp ghee| 1 cup lamb stock| 1 tsp gram flour | Kewra water| 1 tsp screw pine essence

Method:

● In a heavy-bottomed pot, boil lamb and remove the unwanted parts.

● In a hot pan, add some ghee, whole garam masala and ginger garlic paste; stir till it is cooked. Add some fried onions.

● Add turmeric powder, cumin powder, yellow chilli powder and coriander powder.

● Sauté with the boiled lamb. Add lamb stock to it and cook till the lamb gets tender.

● Add nicely whisked curd and diluted gram flour to the gravy and season with salt.