Hello Tempayy makes its way to Hyderabad with a new menu at Tom & Nori

Hyderabad’s food enthusiasts are known to keep an open mind when it comes to trying out new dishes, recipes or cuisines. This time too, they are in for a treat at Tom & Nori, the American Asian bistro, launched by the city’s renowned Chef Shankar Krishnamurthy, for their plant-based offering — a new menu using the fermented soybean ingredient — Tempayy.

Talking about the new vegetarian protein offering at Tom & Nori, Chef Shankar said “Tempayy is a fabulous and nutritious ingredient. It is an absolute delight to work with, as it absorbs flavours beautifully and is a very versatile ingredient that can be used across cuisines. Our new Tempayy menu at Tom & Nori spans from tacos to baos and is a must try for all food enthusiasts.”

We started our gastronomic journey with Tempayy Birria Taco — delectable slow-cooked Tempayy filled, grilled soft tacos and American style Tempayy Burger with green chilli salsa, truffle oil and a Cheddar cheese sauce, all packed into a toasted brioche bun. Both the starters were scrumptious and the special plant-based and versatile ingredient Tempayy, gelled well with Asian flavours and American-style cooking.

Elaborating more about the protein — Hello Tempayy, Siddharth Ramasubramanian, Founder & CEO of Hello Tempayy said “It has truly been a pleasure working along with Chef Shankar and watching him bring out the best in Tempayy. Tom & Nori has a fun and vibrant menu, and we are thrilled that Tempayy is now a part of the offering bringing more vegetarian protein food options to Hyderabad’s popular new restaurant. For those who wish to cook with this new-age ingredient, Hello Tempayy is also available in Hyderabad across e-commerce platforms and retail stores,” adding, “We are planning to collaborate with many other restaurants and cafes so that those who are looking for an alternative and healthy approach towards diet — 100 % vegetarian but also high in protein, low in saturated fats and good for the gut — would easily get it.”

The next stop on our new Tempayy journey was the Asian-inspired dishes including the Tempayy Bao, the Chinese open-faced steamed buns stuffed with a creamy, black pepper, soy and Tempayy filling, topped with sliced bell peppers and spring onions; and Tempayy on a Bed of Thai Basil Rice with minced tempayy cooked with aromatic spiced and served over a bed of flavourful Thai basil rice.

Also starring on the menu is a twist to the traditional Sichuan dish — the Mapo Tempayy. This version is made with mala flavoured Tempayy, chilli oil and Sichuan peppercorn and is served with spring onion and garlic noodles. After relishing the best of Tempayy dishes curated by Chef Shankar, we are sure that the Tempayy-based dishes will give the competitors a run for their money.