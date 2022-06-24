Hyderabad-based cloud kitchen, Amrita Savouring Food offers the best of Indian and Chinese dishes

For the residents of SR Nagar, Mamatha Tulluri is not a new name. Known for luxe bridal collections, she knows how to serve wedding fashion right. But, what came as a surprise was when she ventured into the food business and launched her very own cloud kitchen. We caught up with the designer over a quick phone call and she revealed to us that she started Amrita Savouring Food as a gesture to help her colleague and friend during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they have been working on the kitchen and keep adding new additions every three months. The cloud kitchen sent us some of their best-selling dishes and here’s our first impression.

We began our sampling session with the Mushroom Deluxe — deep-fried mushroom skins stuffed with flavoursome mushroom and onion bits. The crunch elevates this appetiser and we highly recommend you try it. For kebabs, they sent us Kalmi Kebabs, a Mughlai variant of tangdi kebabs, this one was cooked in the tandoor coated with yoghurt and a cashew-based paste. What we liked about the subtly flavoured juicy kebabs was that it came with strong smokey notes.

Tandoori roti

We then moved on to the Afghani Chicken Masala, which went perfectly well with the tandoori rotis. The thick and creamy gravy was cooked with cashew nuts and pepper powder which gave the comforting dish a spice kick. We also tasted the sautéed Non-Veg Fried Rice, which was cooked with aromatic spices and vegetables like carrots and beans that were layered with deep-fried chicken cubes. While the meat was fried, it wasn’t heavy so we polished off the entire bowl immediately. It also came with a serving of pickled onions, which brings in true dhabastyle dining right to your home.

Chicken Fried Rice

Rs 1,000 for two. Available online.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com