Hyderabad can now get a taste of Korean cuisine at China Bistro's Dolsot Sizzling Stone Festival

The year's ending and most of us wish to tread on new beginnings. With the same spirit, China Bistro — known for its delectable spread of Asian cuisines — has launched new additions with its Dolsot Sizzling Stone Festival. For the unversed, Dolsot is a small-size piece of cookware made of Pagodite — a variety of stone used by Chinese artisans for carvings in pagodas and similar objects. The stone utensil is used to serve many hot rice dishes in Chinese and Korean cuisines. We were invited to have a taste of this new Dolsot bowl that can be customised as per individual liking.

We learnt that the Dolsot has latent abilities. Cooking in the utensil makes a cracking sound that elevates the dining experience. Another interesting fact is Dolsot does not cool off quickly when removed from the stove so the dish remains sizzling hot when it arrives at the table. This is perhaps why the loose chunks of meat in the dish stay warm and intact with flavours till the end. We had a look at the dish that came spruced with colours — green leafy vegetables, red and yellow bell peppers, Thai Basil, Sichuan sauce and a gentle sprinkle of herbs. This immune-boosting wholesome bowl of flavours is sufficient for two people.

Stone Smoked Chilli

We also tried the regulars from the menu like dimsums. The green-tinted Chicken Basil Dumpling won over its other variants Chicken Jiaozi and Shanghai Chicken Dumplings for its delicious filling of minced chicken, Thai Basil and oyster. As we relished them, two jewel-coloured mocktails arrived. We loved the first one — magenta-hued Cranberry Spritzer that hit us with a rejuvenating hint of crushed cucumber, cranberries and ice.

Cranberry Spritzer

The sweet tangy notes of the drink made it more piquant than its subtle counterpart Blue Hawaiian. Surely, a great way to spice your meal! Before we could finish it, the rich textured Sri Lankan Curry arrived. We paired it with the aromatic Jasmine Rice. Imagine the creamy flavours of coconut milk melding perfectly with curry leaves and cumin to create a salivating dish.

Hot Chocolate Rolls

Before bidding adieu to this treat, we ended our meal with the crispy Hot Chocolate Rolls. The cigar rolls stuffed with powdered hot chocolate, garnished with coconut and served with vanilla ice cream are a must-try for those who have a sweet tooth.

The Dolsot Sizzling Stone Festival continues till January 8, 2023. Rs.1,600 for two. At Jubilee Hills.

