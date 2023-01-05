Hyderabad's Echoes cafe launches first-of-its-kind Cheese Blanket Pizza on its winter menu

If anything defines a food coma, that’s probably being served in city’s Echoes café. Even after a year of launch, the hangout has maintained its craze for crafting new menus with a good cause — giving employment to the differently abled. We entered the casual diner/ bistro on a wintery night and instantly felt warm as their staff greeted us with smiles and indicated with sign language — owing to their speech and hearing impairment . Mesmerised by the genial hospitality, we’re informed about their new menu that had additions like Cheese Blanket Pizza, Living Room Board, Blueberry Shake and more.

Cheese Blanket Pizza

Moments later, we saw a tall glass of Blueberry Milkshake arrive at our table. Topped with whipped cream, white marshmallows and blueberry syrup, the lavender coloured cooler refreshed us with its fruity notes. We slurped a while and set our hands on the Living Room Board — a flat wooden plate that had crispy French fries, chicken wings, cheese balls and assorted dips. It spoiled us for choice as we nibbled the fries and saw exorbitant amount of cheese fillings in items with a gaping mouth!

Snacks Board

However, we were yet to be surprised with the show-stealer — Cheese Blanket Pizza. It had our eyes on stalks as we saw the thin crust chicken pizza being covered with molten cheese, freshly melted from the hot pan. We bit into this slice of heaven and were almost crying in happiness! We also tried a couple of regular menu dishes like Chicken Momos.

Nutella Cheesecake

The minced chicken-filled moist momos were served with the piquant ginger garlic chutney that had us mopping our plate. With such a sumptuous meal, we couldn’t ask for more, but a dessert to end with. We bite into their Nutella Cheesecake. The delish delight pleased our tastebuds with chocolaty notes of Nutella, mildly sour cream and fine biscuit crust. With each spoon, we had a whale of a time over this wholesome experience. A must-recommend for food lovers!

Rs.1,300 for two. At Madhapur.

