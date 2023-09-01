Thai Pavilion launches an all-new menu featuring classic delicacies of the Asian country

A waft of jasmine tea welcomed us as we stepped into Thai Pavilion on a leisurely weekend for dinner. Opulent interiors tastefully done up with handmade chandeliers set the tone for the Thai delicacies we were about to savour briefly.

Som Tam Salad was brought in first. With raw papaya, crushed peanuts and cherry tomatoes tossed in a sweet and sour dressing, the salad oozed freshness and simplicity along with Tom Yum Phak Soup that was light and packed with vegetables. A host of appetisers were brought in next, of which Rak Bao Prik Sod Holapa (Water Chestnut and Lotus Stem preparation) stood out, with a lovely crunch and sweet-spicy flavours to match. Pad Krapow Koong, a stir fried prawn preparation with yardlong beans, onion in Thai Nam Prik and Basil Sauce was the most enjoyable among the meatbased appetisers.

Tub Tim Grob

Som Tam Salad

Lotus Stem and Water Chestnut

Po Pia Phak (spring rolls) were packed with umami flavours and made for an excellent accompaniment over a scintillating conversation about Thai cuisine and beyond. “We wanted to offer classic Thai delicacies beyond the green and red curries that are well known using the freshest and most authentic ingredients,” says Akshay Kumar, executive chef at Taj Vivanta. After a momentary break, it was soon time for mains, where a comforting bowl of Jasmine Rice with Thai Red Curry and Green Curry ruled the roost. We also chomped down on a wholesome portion of Pad Thai, another classic Thai favourite. For dessert, we had the Tub Tim Grob — a lip-smacking thickened coconut milk preparation with crunchy water chestnuts soaked in rose syrup resembling red rubies. The presentation was as delightful as the dessert itself, served in a tender coconut shell on a bed of seasonal florals.

Rs 3,000 for two. At Begumpet.