Former Australia MasterChef judges Chef Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston, and George Calombaris tell us about their visit to Hyderabad, their love for Indian delights and why it is important to experiment with food

Food is the ultimate love language. Period. It embodies care, love, emotions, and joy— all seamlessly wrapped into one. It’s a gesture of affection and a beautiful way to bring people together. In Hyderabad, haute cuisine, also known as grande cuisine, is on the rise. Luxury dining events are becoming more prevalent, offering multi-course meals paired with exquisite drinks and fine liquors. These events transcend mere dining; they are immersive experiences. Each dish is crafted meticulously, blending ingredients to create culinary masterpieces. These thoughtfully curated meals, with their intricate flavours and elegant presentations, underscore the significance of every bite.

One such unforgettable event saw former Australia MasterChef judges — Chef Gary Mehigan, culinary critic Matt Preston, and Chef George Calombaris — in Hyderabad for a 7-course pop-up dinner, A Dinner To Remember, curated by the trio in association with Conosh and Ardmore.

Our destination was the luxurious Hotel Westin in Mindspace, a venue exuding elegance and sophistication. The menu was a symphony of flavours, offering vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences, thoughtfully paired with exquisite liquors. Each course was a piece of art, carefully portioned to ensure we savoured every bite. Our excitement was palpable as we prepared to embark on this extraordinary culinary journey, ready to be mesmerised by the artistry and ingenuity of the chefs. The evening’s ambience was perfectly set by a soft musical performance on stage, heightening our anticipation for the meal ahead. What added to the entire experience was the personal touch of the chefs themselves. They mingled with the guests, filling the evening with warmth and their humility. Despite the bustling ambience, we managed to speak with Gary, Matt and George, who shared about milestones from their culinary journeys, recounted their experiences, and discussed their ideas and passions about all things food.