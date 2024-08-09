Former Australia MasterChef judges Chef Gary Mehigan, Matt Preston, and George Calombaris tell us about their visit to Hyderabad, their love for Indian delights and why it is important to experiment with food

Food is the ultimate love language. Period. It embodies care, love, emotions, and joy— all seamlessly wrapped into one. It’s a gesture of affection and a beautiful way to bring people together. In Hyderabad, haute cuisine, also known as grande cuisine, is on the rise. Luxury dining events are becoming more prevalent, offering multi-course meals paired with exquisite drinks and fine liquors. These events transcend mere dining; they are immersive experiences. Each dish is crafted meticulously, blending ingredients to create culinary masterpieces. These thoughtfully curated meals, with their intricate flavours and elegant presentations, underscore the significance of every bite.
One such unforgettable event saw former Australia MasterChef judges — Chef Gary Mehigan, culinary critic Matt Preston, and Chef George Calombaris — in Hyderabad for a 7-course pop-up dinner, A Dinner To Remember, curated by the trio in association with Conosh and Ardmore.
Our destination was the luxurious Hotel Westin in Mindspace, a venue exuding elegance and sophistication. The menu was a symphony of flavours, offering vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences, thoughtfully paired with exquisite liquors. Each course was a piece of art, carefully portioned to ensure we savoured every bite. Our excitement was palpable as we prepared to embark on this extraordinary culinary journey, ready to be mesmerised by the artistry and ingenuity of the chefs. The evening’s ambience was perfectly set by a soft musical performance on stage, heightening our anticipation for the meal ahead. What added to the entire experience was the personal touch of the chefs themselves. They mingled with the guests, filling the evening with warmth and their humility. Despite the bustling ambience, we managed to speak with Gary, Matt and George, who shared about milestones from their culinary journeys, recounted their experiences, and discussed their ideas and passions about all things food.
Discovering local delights
“We’re thrilled to be back together, enjoying great food, lively conversation, and feeding so many people,” Gary begins. “For this pop-up dinner, we curated a fabulous menu featuring our favourite dishes — Matt’s extravagant creations, and George’s beloved Greek flavours, and I got some inspiration from Southeast Asia and indigenous Australia. We included exquisite truffles from Flinders Truffles, delectable Yarra Valley salmon caviar, and delightful single-portion burrata from Spotted Cow Fromagerie in Mumbai.”
George elaborates on their flavourful menu, saying, “We were mindful of creating an egg-free menu for India, respecting the many vegetarians here.” He emphasised that the evening was about more than just food, highlighting the intercultural exchange between local chefs and their teams. Matt adds, “It’s an interesting experience for us as well. We get to discover local delights, work with the best local ingredients, and enjoy the cuisine here. We aim to mingle and celebrate the amazing culinary traditions of Hyderabad.” A frequent visitor to India, Gary revels in the country’s rich culinary diversity. “Choosing a favourite is nearly impossible due to its vast variety,” he shares. From the Himalayas and Nagaland to Tamil Nadu and Kerala, he has savoured an array of distinct and delectable foods. “If I had to choose, South Indian cuisine stands out with its captivating blend of coconut, curry leaves, spices, seafood, green vegetables, and rice,” he shares. He also tells us that his pantry now brims with Indian spices, reflecting his deep admiration for the cuisine.
Gary also cherishes “cooking Indian dishes like appams with podi at home.” Despite his culinary expertise, he finds challenges in mastering over-fermented food and perfecting dishes like roomali roti and Malabar paratha. His boundless curiosity drives his continual exploration of Indian cuisine. “It’s not just about perfecting techniques but about the excitement of discovering something new,” he notes. He appreciates India as a vibrant tapestry of cultures and histories, all expressed through its extraordinary food. “India isn’t merely a country; it’s a complex jigsaw of diverse people and flavours, making it the most intricate and delightful cuisine on the planet,” he says.
Sharing his perspective on the uniqueness of Indian cuisine, Matt says, “With every region, the ingredients change, masalas change, the style of cooking changes. It’s like digging a small hole; the deeper you dig, the more amazed you’ll be, as you continually discover something new. That’s exciting!”
Discussing his favourite delights from Hyderabad, Gary says, “I love the fiery hot and spicy flavours of Telugu cuisine. I had a beautiful Andhra biryani loaded with texture, lots of chilli and fried onions. For breakfast, dosa with coconut and tomato chutneys is a must, or idli, raagi roti, or upma with dark karampodi.” Matt and George instantly add, “We love Hyderabadi biryani.”
Matt is a fan of rich Andhra lamb curry, Andhra fried prawns with lots of chilli and curry leaves, or pulasa fish cooked with tamarind, onions, and tomatoes — slightly oily, fiery, and sour at the same time. He recalls missing out on the chance to bring home 20kg of Deccan stone for his BBQ, and still enjoys stewing apricots with cardamom, a love for gongura leaves, and ordering his tea “one-by-two.”
Experiment and explore
When asked about the influence of traditional recipes and time-honoured dishes, chef George reflects on the significant roles played by his mother and grandmother in shaping his culinary passion. “As a young chef, you often feel the urge to experiment and explore new techniques. While there are timeless recipes and classic cooking styles that should be cherished, it’s crucial not to constrain oneself solely to these rules,” he says.
Matt discusses the trend of fusions, noting, “We are in the home of fusion. Many ingredients have been introduced throughout history; for example, chilli was brought to Goa by Portuguese monks. So, fusion is not a new concept—it’s an old idea re-imagined.” He adds that as long as the fusion creates something delightful, it’s fine. However, he adds that one can’t just go wild with random combinations. One should be aware and thoughtful in their approach.
George adds, “That being said, we don’t want to impose rigid restrictions on young chefs or confine them to specific methods of cooking. It’s important to let them make mistakes, as long as they learn and grow from them. Experimentation and learning are keys to improvement.”
Matt and George also talk about the importance of social media for young food enthusiasts and amateur chefs. George says, “Social media is a valuable tool when used positively. It’s a demanding craft to be a chef, and social media can create awareness and showcase talent, which wasn’t as accessible in the past. However, it’s crucial to use it constructively. Social media can also lead to negative outcomes if misused, so it’s important to focus on positivity and create good content.” He adds, “If you’re using social, share your love for being a chef, and celebrate your work. Avoid using it to criticise or condemn others.”
Matt echoes this sentiment, “Social media should be a platform for community building and spreading positivity. Share your skills and knowledge, and aim to have a positive influence on people.” Matt also appreciates the role of social media in spreading food knowledge. He agrees that the joy of democratising food knowledge through social media is remarkable, often driven by passionate amateurs rather than top chefs.
He conveys, “This year besides this visit to Hyderabad, I’ll have spent time eating and drinking in Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Portugal, Italy, South Africa, Taiwan, Indonesia, Mozambique, England, France, China and been to India two other times.”