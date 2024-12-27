For those looking to carry the festive cheer into the New Year, this menu is a must-try

This marks the most vibrant time of the year in Hyderabad, with eateries adorned in their festive finest. Adding to the joy are the elaborate feasts showcasing slow-cooked, thoughtfully crafted classics. These culinary wonders not only satisfy the taste buds of food lovers but also leave them with heartfelt smiles.

We hop-skipped to Red Rhino this week, to try the brewery’s newly launched A Cosy Christmas Feast menu, featuring a host of classic english dishes and a lineup of exquisite cocktails. The festive spirit shows no signs of fading as the New Year approaches, keeping us blissfully immersed in it’s charm.

To warm up, we started with the bar man’s specialty cocktail featuring hibiscus thyme cordial, pomegranate juice and sparkling wine. Perfectly matching the festive colours, the drink brought in festive cheer onto our table. The Spiced sunset florets - gochujang roasted cauliflower served with roasted hazelnuts and labneh was an enjoyable start to our meal.

The Guntur Turkey roast was an innovation, Butterball turkey slow-cooked in an Indian spice mix featuring Guntur chillies. Served with a malabar paratha, the dish presented a uniquely Indian twist to turkey.

Not slowing down on the festivities, we called for an interesting concoction, a rum and peppermint vodka based drink, served with crushed candy cane on the rims. he cocktail was delightfully minty. The beverage menu also consisted of spiked hot chocolate, mulled wine and others.

From the meat based options, the fluffy pork char siu bao, filled with sweet and spicy minced pork mix in a char sip sauce was impressive. The star dish of the evening was the Half a roasted chicken, served with roasted sweet potatoes and a decadent giblet gravy, slowcooked to perfection for over forty eight hours. The incredibly flavourful sauce makes the classic festive dish a must-try. We ended our meal by sharing the Coffee toffee pudding , topped with a delightfully smokey toffee sauce and ice cream.

₹2,400 for two.

At Madhapur.