Experience nature’s charm at this Hyderabad cafe

Spanning over three floors, creating a serene atmosphere of nature, is Urban Nemo — café in a garden. With every floor lined with endless plants, the café has unique experiences to offer, such as an art gallery, a garden, and gurgling fish ponds. The walls, adorned with unique standalone décor pieces like mirrors, wall hangings, and art, create a sense of comfort in the eatery.

To start, we tried their Jalapeno spinach and corn cheese sandwich. The spinach was tossed through a salad with a classic vinaigrette that retained the refreshing taste of the vegetable. The corn and cheese added a nice heaviness to the sandwich, making it a dish that fulfills snack cravings. Another vegetarian option we tried was the Jamaican paneer pizza, which reminded us of homemade pizzas. The crust was thin and crunchy, and the Jamaican seasoning added a tanginess to the pizza, which complemented the creamy nature of the paneer.

For their non-vegetarian options, we dug into the Minced mutton bolognese lasagna. The grounded meat was mixed with subtle Italian seasoning, and the fresh tomatoes cut through the meatiness of the bolognese sauce. The multiple layers of the lasagna offer a hearty option for Italian food lovers to slice their forks through. At the same time, the Southwest fish with coconut sauce and pilaf rice was a main course that we thoroughly loved. The fish was tangy and spicy and cooked to perfection, whereas the coconut sauce accompanied it with its subtle creaminess, making the dish a fullbodied experience.