This restaurant in Hyderabad offers delightful Turkish food with an opulent set-up

The cuisine is always the best way to explore the culture and character of a place, and for a journey through Turkey, we headed to Kebapci in Banjara Hills. Upon entering the space, we were greeted by an inviting atmosphere characterised by warm lighting and grand décor, such as a water fountain, that reflects Turkish culture. The layout is spacious, with multiple seating areas like booths and balcony spaces allowing for intimate dining and larger gatherings.

The menu at Kebapci features a variety of dishes, with kebaps (kebabs) being the star attraction. We started with their Mezze platter, which consisted of hummus, pita bread, falafel, tzatziki, and salad. The platter filled with various staples was a pleasant introduction to Turkish food. The hummus topped with olive oil had a creamy texture and highlighted the flavour profiles of the olive and chickpeas. The falafel was perfectly fried and had an herby taste, which complemented the soft pita bread. The tzatziki with cucumber, yogurt, and dill added a cooling element to the platter. The next dish was the Mutton cihan kebap, filled with cheese. As you cut through the kepab, the hot cheese oozes out, and the kebap is ready to eat. Taking a bite of the ground meat blended with subtle Turkish chili and enveloped in cheese was a delight for the tastebuds. The dish focused on the base ing redients with just enough added spices that enhance the flavour of the kebap. It is served with fries and pickled grilled vegetables, making it a filling meal. We also tried their Mutton sultana adana kebap which had the smokiness of the grill, along with their Cheese pide, which is a Turkish flatbread with cheese.