This new restaurant in Hyderabad promises a fiesta of authentic Mexican flavours

A series of stairs leading us to the doors to heaven? Sign us right up! This week, we headed to the newest spot in town, Mexarosa that brings authentic Mexican food along with drinks that elevate the flavours.

Upon entering, we were immediately captivated by the restaurant's lively décor. The walls burst with vibrant shades of pink, blue, red, and green, adorned with playful motifs, while a bamboo ceiling added a youthful and funky flair. The dimly lit bar, accented by neon signs, created an intimate atmosphere perfect for a night out.

As we settled into the rhythm of tango music playing softly in the background, we began our culinary journey with Guacamole and chips, veg chipotle quesadilla, and cheesy cauliflower tacos. The guacamole stood out as a hallmark of authenticity—a smooth yet chunky blend of avocado and tomatoes with a subtle chili burn that enhanced its flavour. Paired with light, crisp chips and sides of jalapeños and salsa, it was a delightful start. The quesadilla offered a light smokiness complemented by tangy cottage cheese, making it a flavourful treat with salsa.

The cheesy cauliflower tacos were a great vegetarian option for appetizers, as the cauliflower complemented the nacho cheese with its earthy and dominant flavour.