This new restaurant in Hyderabad promises a fiesta of authentic Mexican flavours

A series of stairs leading us to the doors to heaven? Sign us right up! This week, we headed to the newest spot in town, Mexarosa that brings authentic Mexican food along with drinks that elevate the flavours.
Upon entering, we were immediately captivated by the restaurant's lively décor. The walls burst with vibrant shades of pink, blue, red, and green, adorned with playful motifs, while a bamboo ceiling added a youthful and funky flair. The dimly lit bar, accented by neon signs, created an intimate atmosphere perfect for a night out.
As we settled into the rhythm of tango music playing softly in the background, we began our culinary journey with Guacamole and chips, veg chipotle quesadilla, and cheesy cauliflower tacos. The guacamole stood out as a hallmark of authenticity—a smooth yet chunky blend of avocado and tomatoes with a subtle chili burn that enhanced its flavour. Paired with light, crisp chips and sides of jalapeños and salsa, it was a delightful start. The quesadilla offered a light smokiness complemented by tangy cottage cheese, making it a flavourful treat with salsa.
The cheesy cauliflower tacos were a great vegetarian option for appetizers, as the cauliflower complemented the nacho cheese with its earthy and dominant flavour.
Next, we savoured the carnitas and blackened fish with chipotle sour cream. Both dishes showcased an excellent balance between meat treatment and flavour profiles. The slow-cooked pulled pork was topped with a refreshing herb salsa, while the subtly spiced fish paired well with the tangy sour cream, allowing the meat to shine.
Besides the food, we tried the drinks they had to offer, which we found to be innovative and fun. El Tesoro, a tequila-based cocktail, was centred around lychee as the star ingredient and was a delight to sip on. Estrella, another tequila-based cocktail, was the opposite in its flavour profile, with jalapenos and citrus being the major flavour profiles in the drink.
For the main course, we tried their enchiladas, which were saucy and heavenly with baked cheese on top. And as for desserts, we indulged in the chilli chocolate flan, tequila lime pie, and churros. The churros were crispy on the outside and mellow on the inside, with cinnamon sugar dusted on top. The lime pie was light and airy with a refreshing citrus taste and a tart shell that crumbled in the mouth. We ended the meal on a note of chocolate and satisfaction.
Rs. 1,000 for two. At Jubilee Hills.
Story by Anshula Dhulekar