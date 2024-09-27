This popular restaurant in Hyderabad introduces an all-new Chettinad special menu, blending South Indian flavours with their classic offerings

A family favourite for occasions and hangouts, this week, we headed to Barbeque Nation to try their newly introduced, The Great Chettinad menu, which we are told is done to add local flavours of various Indian cities across the states. The set-up of the buffet and the barbeque grills, with the constant movement of people picking their favourites, was a familiar atmosphere. In addition, the friendly attitude and service of the hospitality staff exuded a sense of comfort.
As we chose a spot to be comfortable in, a bunch of classic starters were brought to us. The Chicken 65 and the paneer 65 were served along with a fresh coconut chutney. The chicken was well cooked and crispy while the paneer was soft and succulent. Both the dishes had a strong flavour of dry spices and curry leaves which was neutralised by the subtle taste of the coconut chutney.
We carried on with the Tandoori paal katti square and the podi tossed idli with coconut chutney. The tandoori paneer had a quintessential charred and creamy north Indian taste but the addition of curry leaves to the marinade, gave it a south Indian twist. The subtle and nutty podi tossed mini idlis were a fun dish to pop into our mouths as we waited for the rest of our food.
The vegetarian and the chicken kothu parottas had varying tastes. While the chicken kothu parotta had a light and a lemon heavy taste, the veg kothu parotta had a tomato based curry flavour to it. Next, we got the Chettinad veg curry and Chettinad chicken curry with idiyappam. The chicken curry had a heavy taste of chili and dry spices, while the veg curry had a strong presence of curry leaves in it. The idiyappam was a bit on the drier side but alongside the curry, it worked out.
The favourite part of the meal? Of course, desserts! The Mixed fruit paal payasam had soft chewy tapioca pearls and vermicelli along with the bite that came from fruits. The Coconut kulfi had a creamy texture with a delightful touch of coconut.
₹600 onwards for two. Across all outlets in the city.
On till October 2
Story by Anshula Dhulekar