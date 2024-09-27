This popular restaurant in Hyderabad introduces an all-new Chettinad special menu, blending South Indian flavours with their classic offerings

A family favourite for occasions and hangouts, this week, we headed to Barbeque Nation to try their newly introduced, The Great Chettinad menu, which we are told is done to add local flavours of various Indian cities across the states. The set-up of the buffet and the barbeque grills, with the constant movement of people picking their favourites, was a familiar atmosphere. In addition, the friendly attitude and service of the hospitality staff exuded a sense of comfort.

As we chose a spot to be comfortable in, a bunch of classic starters were brought to us. The Chicken 65 and the paneer 65 were served along with a fresh coconut chutney. The chicken was well cooked and crispy while the paneer was soft and succulent. Both the dishes had a strong flavour of dry spices and curry leaves which was neutralised by the subtle taste of the coconut chutney.