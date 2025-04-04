This new restobar in Hyderabad offers a unique dining experience paired with a breathtaking ambience

Dining out is an experience that lingers in the heart, especially when the ambience is enchanting, the company is delightful, and the food is nothing short of divine. And if there’s one thing Hyderabadis wholeheartedly believe in, it’s the joy of feasting. Our recent visit to the newly opened Diablo was mesmerising. A haven of opulence and charm, this restaurant and bar effortlessly transports you to a world far away from the mundane. From the moment you set eyes on that stunning glass façade, you know you’re in for something extraordinary. Stepping inside, we were mesmerised by the pristine white interiors, exuding an almost celestial charm. What truly stoodout, though, was the seamless blend of Roman-style architecture including graceful statues, sculpted pillars, and intricate details that transport you to another era. Above, breathtaking chandeliers add to the grandeur, though by night, they give way to vibrant party lights, turning the space into a lively haven where music and energy take over. Move further in, and a refined fine-dining section awaits, bathed in warm lighting and a soothing palette. Every element, from the ceiling lamps to the artifacts, plush curtains to elegant seating, contributes to an ambience that’s both luxurious and inviting.
Though the place boasts a multi-cuisine menu, its heart lies in Mediterranean flavours. Naturally, we couldn’t resist starting with a classic, Falafel with hummus. These golden, crispy delights, rooted in Egyptian tradition and associated with Middle Eastern cuisine, paired beautifully with the creamy, velvety hummus, a harmonious blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon, and garlic.
To elevate the experience, we indulged in Bazlama, a pillowy Turkish flatbread that was soft, warm, and utterly divine. Together, the trio was pure bliss, in fact, let’s agree that every bite was a taste of the Mediterranean at its finest.
Next, we indulged in the Siciliana filo pastry pizza, a delightful twist on the classic. Unlike the usual pizzas we relish, this one stood out with its delicate, flaky filo base — each layer crisp yet airy — topped with a variety of vibrant vegetables, their signature in-house pizza sauce, and of course, a generous blanket of cheese.The flavours were refreshingly unique featuring a memorable balance of tangy and savoury.
But soon, our desi cravings took over, drawing us toward something closer to home. So, we went for Kabuli pulao Diablo special mutton, a dish that defined comforting luxury. Each grain of rice was perfectly spiced, carrying the warmth of fragrant spices, while the succulent mutton pieces melted effortlessly with every bite. Even the pan-Asian delight, Burnt garlic-mixed-vegetables-crystal dumplings served in the quintessential wooden basket, was top-notch.
We ended our meal on a sweet high with the Fried chocolate roll, a treat made for true chocolate lovers. Crispy on the outside, with a luscious, brownie-like filling inside, each bite was pure indulgence. Paired with ice cream and a drizzle of rich chocolate syrup, the contrast of hot and cold made it even more pleasant. A decadent finale to a meal we thoroughly relished!
Rs 1,500 upwards for two. At Jubilee Hills.
