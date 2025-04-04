This new restobar in Hyderabad offers a unique dining experience paired with a breathtaking ambience

Though the place boasts a multi-cuisine menu, its heart lies in Mediterranean flavours. Naturally, we couldn’t resist starting with a classic, Falafel with hummus. These golden, crispy delights, rooted in Egyptian tradition and associated with Middle Eastern cuisine, paired beautifully with the creamy, velvety hummus, a harmonious blend of chickpeas, tahini, lemon, and garlic.

To elevate the experience, we indulged in Bazlama, a pillowy Turkish flatbread that was soft, warm, and utterly divine. Together, the trio was pure bliss, in fact, let’s agree that every bite was a taste of the Mediterranean at its finest.

Next, we indulged in the Siciliana filo pastry pizza, a delightful twist on the classic. Unlike the usual pizzas we relish, this one stood out with its delicate, flaky filo base — each layer crisp yet airy — topped with a variety of vibrant vegetables, their signature in-house pizza sauce, and of course, a generous blanket of cheese.The flavours were refreshingly unique featuring a memorable balance of tangy and savoury.

But soon, our desi cravings took over, drawing us toward something closer to home. So, we went for Kabuli pulao Diablo special mutton, a dish that defined comforting luxury. Each grain of rice was perfectly spiced, carrying the warmth of fragrant spices, while the succulent mutton pieces melted effortlessly with every bite. Even the pan-Asian delight, Burnt garlic-mixed-vegetables-crystal dumplings served in the quintessential wooden basket, was top-notch.