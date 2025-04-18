Where to find the best Easter specials in Hyderabad

Easter meals symbolise renewal and togetherness, often featuring seasonal ingredients and traditional dishes that celebrate hope, joy, and shared blessings. Indulge in a scrumptious festive meal with our curated list of restaurants.
Indulge in the refined taste of Easter with a specially curated selection of artisanal treats. Savour the richness of a gourmet meal with spiced meat dishes and delightful cakes, all created to elevate your festive experience. Perfect for luxurious celebration, these dishes blend tradition with culinary expertise.
April 20. 10 am to 8 pm. At Chill Restaurant, Radisson Blu Plaza.
Welcome the festive spirit with a gourmet brunch, from fresh salads and appetisers to live stations and decadent mains, where every dish is a delight. End on a sweet note with handcrafted bunny-themed desserts. Add to that an Easter egg hunt, live music, and kids’ activities — perfect for all ages.
INR 3,000 + taxes per head. April 20. 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm. At Encounters, Taj Krishna Hyderabad.
Hop into Easter cheer with a lavish buffet spread that celebrates global flavours and sweet delights. While you explore an indulgent buffet, little ones are all smiles at the kids’corner filled with festive fun. From vibrant décor to live music and springtime treats, it’s a Sunday celebration wrapped in colour, joy, and family vibes.
INR 4,000 for two. April 20. 12 pm to 3 pm. At Prego, Westin.
Celebrate the holy Sunday with a delightful brunch featuring festive favourites like Stuffed roast duck, Braised lamb pie, and an array of Easter-themed desserts. Expect sweet treats such as Carrot cake and assorted Easter eggs, all set in a vibrant atmosphere perfect for family and friends to gather and celebrate the occasion.
INR 3,600 for one. April 20, 12 pm to 3.30 pm. At Sheraton Hyderabad.