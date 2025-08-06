This new spot in Hyderabad is perfect for coffee, desserts, and delicious bakery treats

Bakeries serve warmth by the slice and comfort by the cup. It’s where the clink of cutlery, the swirl of froth, and the sight of golden bakes fresh out of the oven come together to create moments that feel like a gentle pause in a busy day. VGO Gourmet Express, the newest offering from the house of Velvet Patisserie and Café, is a delightful new addition to the city’s culinary fabric. Crafted for both indulgence and ease, it’s the kind of spot that becomes a habit, whether you’re heading out for a quick bite, seeking a coffee moment, or simply looking to satisfy a sweet craving.

The establishment follows a QSR model, order at the counter, wait, and grab your bite on the go. The setup is simple yet inviting, with a classic dessert counter, comfortable seating, and charming antique décor that encourages you to linger. With the rain pouring outside, we opted for a comforting cup of Hot chocolate, sweet, smooth, and just perfect to sip on while watching the drizzle through the glass partitions.

The Hyderabadi in us couldn’t resist indulging in their special bun maska, a local favourite done right. Among the tempting variations, we picked the Double chocolate bun maska, and it was every chocolate lover’s dream, pillowy-soft buns generously filled with rich chocolate, making each bite pure bliss.