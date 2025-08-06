This new spot in Hyderabad is perfect for coffee, desserts, and delicious bakery treats

Bakeries serve warmth by the slice and comfort by the cup. It’s where the clink of cutlery, the swirl of froth, and the sight of golden bakes fresh out of the oven come together to create moments that feel like a gentle pause in a busy day. VGO Gourmet Express, the newest offering from the house of Velvet Patisserie and Café, is a delightful new addition to the city’s culinary fabric. Crafted for both indulgence and ease, it’s the kind of spot that becomes a habit, whether you’re heading out for a quick bite, seeking a coffee moment, or simply looking to satisfy a sweet craving.
The establishment follows a QSR model, order at the counter, wait, and grab your bite on the go. The setup is simple yet inviting, with a classic dessert counter, comfortable seating, and charming antique décor that encourages you to linger. With the rain pouring outside, we opted for a comforting cup of Hot chocolate, sweet, smooth, and just perfect to sip on while watching the drizzle through the glass partitions.
The Hyderabadi in us couldn’t resist indulging in their special bun maska, a local favourite done right. Among the tempting variations, we picked the Double chocolate bun maska, and it was every chocolate lover’s dream, pillowy-soft buns generously filled with rich chocolate, making each bite pure bliss.
To balance the sweetness, we switched gears and tried the VGO veg croizza, a quirky yet delightful fusion of croissant and pizza. With a buttery, flaky base reminiscent of puff pastry and a cheesy topping loaded with veggies, it struck the perfect combination. We especially loved the texture of the base, not your usual crust, but wonderfully crisp and indulgent.We then tried the Creamy cheese bagel, packed with a delicious chicken filling. The bagel was soft yet firm, the filling rich and savoury, making it a truly satisfying pick that we couldn’t stop biting into.We also recommend the Chicken confit drumstick puff, a tender, flavourful chicken piece wrapped in a golden, flaky puff.
We couldn’t leave without indulging in their unique DIY dessert bar, a playful concept that lets you customise your sweet treat just the way you like it. We picked a fudgy brownie base, topped it with creamy vanilla softy (a classic combo!), and finished it off with a generous drizzle of chocolate sauce, colourful sprinkles, and a mix of fun toppings. It truly brought out our inner child — wide-eyed, excited, and happy.
Rs 800 onwards for two.
At Financial District.
