Indulge in a sumptuous royal feast at this exclusive food pop-up in Hyderabad

Only a few culinary pleasures compare to the goodness of a rich Mughlai feast. The bold play of spices, the smoky-charred aromas, and the silky richness of cream and butter blend well to create a meal that feels nothing short of royal. Though Hyderabad is steeped in a legacy of such rich flavours, it’s always special to explore the authenticity that this cuisine promises.

To experience, we recently made our way to The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, where A Mughlai Feast by Karim’s, a pop-up celebrating the legendary culinary institution, is currently treating diners.

For the main course, we couldn’t resist the Malai kofta paired with buttery naan

As we stepped into Seasonal Tastes, the ambience felt instantly regal, elegantly palatial with warm lighting. The décor was refined, effortlessly drawing you in. Soft music floated through the air as we settled into our seats, ready for what promised to be a memorable culinary journey.

The appetisers arrived, and excitement took over. The Chicken malai tikka was melt-in-themouth perfect — soft, succulent, and delicately flavoured with the right creamy notes. We moved on to the Mutton shahajahani kebab, where each morsel burst with robust, smoky flavours.