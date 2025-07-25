Indulge in a sumptuous royal feast at this exclusive food pop-up in Hyderabad

Only a few culinary pleasures compare to the goodness of a rich Mughlai feast. The bold play of spices, the smoky-charred aromas, and the silky richness of cream and butter blend well to create a meal that feels nothing short of royal. Though Hyderabad is steeped in a legacy of such rich flavours, it’s always special to explore the authenticity that this cuisine promises.
To experience, we recently made our way to The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, where A Mughlai Feast by Karim’s, a pop-up celebrating the legendary culinary institution, is currently treating diners.
As we stepped into Seasonal Tastes, the ambience felt instantly regal, elegantly palatial with warm lighting. The décor was refined, effortlessly drawing you in. Soft music floated through the air as we settled into our seats, ready for what promised to be a memorable culinary journey.
The appetisers arrived, and excitement took over. The Chicken malai tikka was melt-in-themouth perfect — soft, succulent, and delicately flavoured with the right creamy notes. We moved on to the Mutton shahajahani kebab, where each morsel burst with robust, smoky flavours.
For the main course, we couldn’t resist the Malai kofta paired with buttery naan. Honestly, those velvety koftas, plump roundels of magic floating in a rich, luscious gravy, could make anyone weak in the knees. Next was Aloo matar paneer, a hearty dish that looked as inviting as it tasted. The medley of vegetables and spices came together in perfect harmony, delivering home-style richness without sacrificing authenticity.
But if there’s one dish that absolutely stood out, it is the legendary Dal makhni. Thick, creamy, and topped generously with fresh cream, it is pure indulgence. Then came the moment we had secretly been waiting for, the arrival of Chicken biryani. As the aromatic steam hit us, we knew we were in for a treat. With each forkful, our hearts felt fuller; it was the kind of happiness only good biryani can bring.
To wrap up this royal affair, we savoured Kheer benazeer, a dessert so delectable, it felt like a sweet dream. Drizzled with delicate strands of kesar and crushed pistachios, it was utterly delightful.Each bite through the meal whispered stories of tradition, leaving us feeling like we were part of something truly grand.
Rs 2,300++ for two.
The pop-up is on till July 27.
At Madhapur.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi