Experience the warmth of Indian spices, served with a modern twist at this Hyderabad eatery

We will never get bored of the hit of masalas, the comforting warmth of home-style dishes and the unlimited joy that comes while relishing anything that carries an Indian twist. Many eateries today are reimagining classic Indian dishes, adding a modern touchwhile keeping their core flavour intact. From playful stuffings to creative garnishes and inventive plating, the F&B industry is doing it all to charm foodies. Recently opened, Butterfly High is redefining Indian cuisine with its modern, flavour-packed creations.
We visited it during lunch hours, when the vibe was calm and perfect for a relaxed meal. But in the evenings, the space transforms into a high-energy hotspot, complete with Bollywood bar nights, glamorous vibes, and lively souls enjoying themselves.
One of the main highlights is the striking bar counter, where backlit shelves dazzle with rare spirits, quirky glassware, and eclectic décor. We could spot plush upholstery, jewel tones, Indian stone tables, and cascading hand-blown pendant lights that made us fall in love with the ambience. A dramatic art wall caught our attention, featuring abstract designs, florals, and other natural elements.
To start with, we ordered the Kolhapuri chicken nuggets, and we kid you not, it was the perfect regional fusion we could have tried. We paired it with the Amethyst hour, a gin-based cocktail, making it a spot-on combo. The next pick left us in awe with its presentation, the Roomali tokri, which resembled a giant roomali roti, crisped to perfection and shaped like a basket. It was topped with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and sev. Another treat that caught our eye was the Fried white dhokla dabeli. The name hinted at a creative fusion, and it truly delivered. The lip-smacking white dhoklas were fried and topped with classic dabeli stuffing consisting of spiced aloo, tangy chutneys, and the quintessential sev. While we could never have imagined such a combination, it surprisingly worked well once it hit the plate.
Waiting for the main course, we tried a mocktail called Summer snow, which was sweet and soothing. Excited to dig into more, we moved on to Paneer makhani with mini kulchas. An absolute North Indian favourite, the paneer makhani was creamy, luscious and brimming with comforting Indian spices. Without much ado, we just dunked a piece of kulcha into the bowlful of happiness and had the time of our lives. The Mutton yakhni pulao intrigued us too. Unlike other spice-heavy flavoured rice dishes, this one was very subtle, cooked in ghee with tender chunks of mutton that tasted well. Hints of elaichi, kismis and some condiments elevated the overall flavour.
The dessert was something different too! Any guesses? We went for the Hazelnut pistachio baklava, a flaky, rich sweet dish stuffed with hazelnut and topped with pistachios. These are some of the food memories we’ll cherish for a long time.
Rs 3,000 onwards for two.
At Sattva Knowledge Park,
Hitech City
