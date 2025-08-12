Experience the warmth of Indian spices, served with a modern twist at this Hyderabad eatery

We will never get bored of the hit of masalas, the comforting warmth of home-style dishes and the unlimited joy that comes while relishing anything that carries an Indian twist. Many eateries today are reimagining classic Indian dishes, adding a modern touchwhile keeping their core flavour intact. From playful stuffings to creative garnishes and inventive plating, the F&B industry is doing it all to charm foodies. Recently opened, Butterfly High is redefining Indian cuisine with its modern, flavour-packed creations.

We visited it during lunch hours, when the vibe was calm and perfect for a relaxed meal. But in the evenings, the space transforms into a high-energy hotspot, complete with Bollywood bar nights, glamorous vibes, and lively souls enjoying themselves.

One of the main highlights is the striking bar counter, where backlit shelves dazzle with rare spirits, quirky glassware, and eclectic décor. We could spot plush upholstery, jewel tones, Indian stone tables, and cascading hand-blown pendant lights that made us fall in love with the ambience. A dramatic art wall caught our attention, featuring abstract designs, florals, and other natural elements.

To start with, we ordered the Kolhapuri chicken nuggets, and we kid you not, it was the perfect regional fusion we could have tried. We paired it with the Amethyst hour, a gin-based cocktail, making it a spot-on combo. The next pick left us in awe with its presentation, the Roomali tokri, which resembled a giant roomali roti, crisped to perfection and shaped like a basket. It was topped with finely chopped onions, tomatoes, and sev. Another treat that caught our eye was the Fried white dhokla dabeli. The name hinted at a creative fusion, and it truly delivered. The lip-smacking white dhoklas were fried and topped with classic dabeli stuffing consisting of spiced aloo, tangy chutneys, and the quintessential sev. While we could never have imagined such a combination, it surprisingly worked well once it hit the plate.