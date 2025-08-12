This Hyderabad cafe serves a variety of brews, delectable treats, and some local favourites

After finding a comfortable table for ourselves, we ordered a drool-worthy Pumpkin and carrot soup. The bright mustard-hued soup was infused with the goodness of pumpkin, carrots, and a medley of spices, perfectly complemented by a milk pannacotta placed in the centre. Not to miss the bread slice that came alongside.

Next, we relished the Korean cheese garlic bun. It was fresh, pillowy, and bursting with the perfect balance of cheese, garlic, and butter. It tugged at our heartstrings. Chipotle chicken tikka is a must-try if you’re into chicken appetisers and tandoor delicacies. It was served with the quintessential chutney and onions. Afterwards, we tried our hands at Broccoli pistachio seekh kebab, something very unique to our taste. These green kebabs offered a nutty texture and a well-balanced spice profile.

At cafés like this, one thing that always catches our attention is cheese-infused delights, because why not! So, we couldn’t resist ordering the Cheese balls. Wonderfully plated, they were gooey on the inside and perfectly crispy on the outside, just the way we like them.

Since the menu was quite elaborate and featured some dishes with interesting local twists, we also went for the Ghee roast chicken pizza. This fusion was truly one of a kind! It came with a puffed base, generously topped with ghee roast chicken chunks, cheese, and flavour-packed sauces. Such eateries not only delight your tastebuds but also provide a much-needed break from the monotony of life.

Rs 1,200 onwards for two.

At Jubilee Hills.

