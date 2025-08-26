Savour the all-new vegetarian delicacies at this cosy bar and grill in Hyderabad

In a city like Hyderabad where biryanis and mandis reign paramount, and kebabs fresh out of the tandoor get preferential treatment from diners, vegetarian dishes often get typecast into paneer or soya based ones. Cuisines across the world, however, feature hidden gems often highlighting fresh produce of the season. This week, we checked out an eatery that has placed vegetarian dishes front and centre.

Created by popular Chef Masaroor Khan, the new menu at Daily Rituals reimagines everyday vegetarian ingredients into innovative dishes

The eatery is cosy, especially in the monsoon. We stepped indoors to a cosy, dimly lit haven ideal for whispering sweet nothings to your date. While the vibes are immaculate downstairs, we recommend going upstairs to enjoy the greenhouse-esque setting, complete with greenery in every corner. Leaving the transparent ceiling bare to let in gorgeous natural light, the place is spacious, yet cosy with comfy high seating.