Savour the all-new vegetarian delicacies at this cosy bar and grill in Hyderabad

In a city like Hyderabad where biryanis and mandis reign paramount, and kebabs fresh out of the tandoor get preferential treatment from diners, vegetarian dishes often get typecast into paneer or soya based ones. Cuisines across the world, however, feature hidden gems often highlighting fresh produce of the season. This week, we checked out an eatery that has placed vegetarian dishes front and centre.
The eatery is cosy, especially in the monsoon. We stepped indoors to a cosy, dimly lit haven ideal for whispering sweet nothings to your date. While the vibes are immaculate downstairs, we recommend going upstairs to enjoy the greenhouse-esque setting, complete with greenery in every corner. Leaving the transparent ceiling bare to let in gorgeous natural light, the place is spacious, yet cosy with comfy high seating.
We started off with a Spiced lentil cappuccino with Ghee podi foam, served steaming hot. Slurping on it quickly, we realised the menu consisted of comfort foods ideal for the monsoon weather. A platter of Ragda samosa chaat, Papdi nachos followed soon after. Piping hot chaat in the rains? Always a good idea. We gobbled down a few bites before the mains were brought in.
For those who like their continental fare, the umami-rich Mint risotto with seared mushrooms is worth a try. The mushrooms in a creamy sauce overpowered the rest of the dish, and we didn’t mind one bit. For those who love their desi food, the coconut-rich Creamy asparagus korma with idiyappam is a great pick.
And if there is someone at the table opting for meat options, the Haleem bombs are unmissable. The haleem, cooked to perfection, is an indulgent option especially on a cold day. Taking the Hyderabadi route further was our pick for dessert — the Shahtoot Malai Panna Cotta with a generous serving of mulberries that we couldn’t get enough of.
INR 1,400 for two, at Jubilee Hills.
