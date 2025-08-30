Hyderabad

Try out Hyderabad’s viral desserts at this popular local eatery

When we stumbled upon Xocolatl by Ashmeet Singh Dua, we knew it deserved a special mention
Xocolatl signature chocolate cake
Sweets have a special place in our hearts. Whether it’s a pick-me-up after a rough day or a celebratory treat with loved ones, desserts are often associated with a range of emotions. And when we stumbled upon Xocolatl by Ashmeet Singh Dua, we knew it deserved a special mention.

We began with the adorable Xoco bear, three teddy-shaped chocolate mousse desserts paired with dips like pistachio, white chocolate, and milk chocolate for an indulgent experience. They were cute and irresistible.

Next came the Xoco burger, a playful, trending dessert that reimagines indulgence, colourful cakey buns sandwiched with an array of sweet treats. And then there is the Lotus Biscoff milk cake — a dreamy, creamy delight bursting with flavour.

Xoco bear

The Xocolatl signature milk cake was layered with pistachio, kunafa, and chocolate, while the Banana caramel milk cake was a comforting classic with a luxe twist.

This review won’t be complete without the mention of their signature chocolate cake, atimeless, decadent masterpiece that defines Xocolatl.

INR 800 for two.

