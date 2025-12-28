10th Anniversary Special: Far beyond food, culinary havens in Hyderabad are delivering unforgettable experiences

Pawsitively good vibes

A brainchild of Deven Baheti and Sonam Singh, The Pet Café was started with one simple belief: Adopt, don’t shop. Alongside their sister NGO, Deven’s Hope Society, Deven and Sonam rescue injured and abandoned animals, treat them, and once they’re healthy, bring them to the café to help them find homes. “Over the last eight years, we’ve rescued more than 3,000 animals,” he informs. The café runs a 24/7 animal ambulance, offers daycare, pet crèche services, and operates as a vegetarian and vegan restaurant. “At its heart, The Pet Café exists to be a voice for the voiceless and to create awareness about community animals and compassion,” Deven says. As you enter, you are greeted with wagging tails and a wave of dopamine. “While the food and pet areas are kept separate, people often lose track of time here,” says Sonam. There are people who come in carrying stress, but leave with calmness in their hearts. Telling us about the time when actress Aditi Rao Hydari visited the café, Deven shares, “On a random Sunday morning, we got a call from her friends and team that she’d like to come and spend some time with our rescues. She loved the place and the food. Her favourite was the Avocado toast, she told us.”

Ever since, Aditi’s mother visits the café once a week to spend time with the cats. However, over the years, the journey has taught the team that what truly matters is not who visits, but how the animals help people slow down, feel, and reconnect with themselves.

At Banjara Hills.