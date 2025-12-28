10th Anniversary Special: Far beyond food, culinary havens in Hyderabad are delivering unforgettable experiences

There’s no doubt that cafés, restaurants and eateries in Hyderabad have evolved, and of course, for the better. No longer limited to just dining or lingering conversations with loved ones, these spaces are now curating experiences that talk about something more than food. Simply put, they’ve become comfort spots, offering a break from routine while gently nudging your creative side. They’re not just feeding appetites, they’re nurturing curiosity, connection, and a sense of play.
We speak to some food entrepreneurs in the city to understand how they’ve laid the foundations of these cosy corners.
Pawsitively good vibes
A brainchild of Deven Baheti and Sonam Singh, The Pet Café was started with one simple belief: Adopt, don’t shop. Alongside their sister NGO, Deven’s Hope Society, Deven and Sonam rescue injured and abandoned animals, treat them, and once they’re healthy, bring them to the café to help them find homes. “Over the last eight years, we’ve rescued more than 3,000 animals,” he informs. The café runs a 24/7 animal ambulance, offers daycare, pet crèche services, and operates as a vegetarian and vegan restaurant. “At its heart, The Pet Café exists to be a voice for the voiceless and to create awareness about community animals and compassion,” Deven says. As you enter, you are greeted with wagging tails and a wave of dopamine. “While the food and pet areas are kept separate, people often lose track of time here,” says Sonam. There are people who come in carrying stress, but leave with calmness in their hearts. Telling us about the time when actress Aditi Rao Hydari visited the café, Deven shares, “On a random Sunday morning, we got a call from her friends and team that she’d like to come and spend some time with our rescues. She loved the place and the food. Her favourite was the Avocado toast, she told us.”
Ever since, Aditi’s mother visits the café once a week to spend time with the cats. However, over the years, the journey has taught the team that what truly matters is not who visits, but how the animals help people slow down, feel, and reconnect with themselves.
At Banjara Hills.
Sweetest secret
Manam Chocolate created a lot of buzz when it opened about a couple of years ago. Imagine watching some good chocolates being made right before they are served to you. One can witness cacao beans transform into silky chocolate as the makers roast, grind, refine, temper, and mould every batch to perfection, filling the space with irresistible sights, sounds, and aromas. It doesn’t stop here; their make-your-own- chocolate experience elevates the joy further. You can get creative with flavours and express yourself while also making your own tablets that can be carried home later. The establishment also offers Manam classrooms for you to attend programs and workshops to learn more.
At Manam Café, chocolate meets specialty coffees made with signature blends from Indian coffee beans. Chaitanya Muppala, who laid the foundation of the brand, shares, “Hyderabad was the natural choice for Manam Chocolate Karkhana because it represents the perfect convergence of culture and culinary evolution. The city has transformed into one of India’s most dynamic food destinations, home to a growing community of diners who are eager to explore new flavours, craft processes and global-quality experiences.”
At Banjara Hills.
Clean bites
It’s interesting how so many people are turning towards a healthier lifestyle, and being mindful of what they are consuming. YelloLife was born from a simple question: why can’t everyday food be clean, honest, nourishing — and still taste incredible? Passionate about holistic eating and wellbeing, founder Madhavi Chalasani shares, “We focus on creating food that heals rather than harms — sourdoughs, fermented foods, fresh pastas, whole-grain bakes, gut-friendly bowls, clean desserts, and preservative-free pantry essentials.” Everything at YelloLife is made in-house using pure ingredients, with no refined oils, artificial colours, or hidden chemicals. Madhavi’s vision was to build a food ecosystem that supports long-term wellbeing.
Having seen many people struggle with lifestyle disorders, gut issues, and stress, Madhavi realised how deeply these challenges are rooted in the way we eat. “Our space is designed to gently reset people’s relationship with food. We want guests to feel lighter, happier, nourished — and to take home ideas for cleaner eating in their everyday lives,” she says.
Madhavi acknowledges that Hyderabad’s culinary scene is vibrant and evolving rapidly. While traditional flavours continue to dominate, there’s a growing appetite for ingredient-focused food. People are travelling more, reading more, and becoming increasingly aware of what goes into their meals. She adds, “We always believed that a concept like ours would resonate here because Hyderabadis value authenticity, whether it’s in biryani or in healthy eating.”
At Nandagiri Hills.
All things creative
If you’re an artist, a foodie, or simply someone who appreciates all things crafty, Socio is the place to be. This vibrant art and event space invites you to indulge in creativity, unwind, and spend quality time with friends and loved ones. Unlike structured workshops, the space works more like a free-flowing place where you can do what you like including painting, creating something nice, relaxing, or simply being your best creative self.
Created by Dr Shravya Ravipati, Socio was born out of a desire for digital detox. “I wanted to create a zone where people of all age groups could connect at once. Art is therapeutic, and this place encourages you to put your phones down, focus on yourself, and play with colours,” she shares. Adding to its emotional value, the studio is set in her old home, now thoughtfully transformed into a creative haven. With over 20–30 art activities on offer, ranging from canvas painting, bottle art, tote bags, wine glasses and terracotta cup painting to fluid, mirror and mosaic art, and even ceramics, they encourage productive creativity that leaves you with memories and handmade keepsakes. Visitors can bring in food from Café Inka?, located within the same premises. So, while you paint, you can also enjoy a cuppa by your side or relish pizzas and other delights.
At Banjara Hills.
Art & appetite
Bored with similar experiences where eateries are just limited to food, Niharika Gollapalli opened Lyzure Café, a space where people can cut off from the outer world, create something, and walk out feeling lighter. Niharika says, “We offer over more than 50 art activities including tufting, pottery, candle making, painting, terrariums, baking and more. People come in for coffee and end up tufting a rug, it’s that kind of a place.”
At Lyzure, time slows down and one’s expressive side wakes up. “It was born from the idea that leisure should be meaningful — doing something that brings you joy,” says Niharika.
Visitors get to have tactile experiences, smell candles, laugh along with fellow artists, and just have a good time. “It’s immersive because it makes you feel a sense of community. People love coming here because it’s not passive,” Niharika adds. Throwing light on the journey so far, Niharika mentions, “Hyderabad was clearly waiting for something that wasn’t just another café or workshop, rather something experiential. They want aesthetics, and a story that they can be a part of. And Lyzure hit that sweet spot. ”
At Prashasan Nagar.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.