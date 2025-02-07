This Jubilee Hills cafe’s newly launched breakfast menu is great for a relaxing morning out

As much as we cherish spending time with friends and family, true joy is to be found in solitude. Whether it’s while curling up to re-watch a comfort movie for the millionth time, or immersing oneself in a long-lost hobby, we always find a sense of calm while spending time with ourselves. This week, we spotted a café in town that’s perfect for those much needed solo dates to take a break and read an immersive book.
We walked into Chai Pani Café nestled in the bylanes of Jubilee Hills on a lazy Sunday morning to grab some grub from their newly launched breakfast menu. The neutral, textured façade flanked by contrasting wall fixtures and shrubbery greeted us, as we walked into the space to be met by the coffee bar downstairs.
The seating throughout the café is cosy and inviting, and the little patio space outdoors is perfect for a quick meal with relaxing birdsong in the background. Upstairs, we picked a spot next to an arched window that allowed the morning sun to shine through.
A selection of continental options, from baked goods to sourdough toasts. We started our breakfast with the light Hummus mushroom toast, served on sourdough, with a drizzle of olive oil and sautéed mushrooms.
No indulgent brunch is complete without an order of eggs, so we called for the Mushroom cheese omelette from the selection of omelettes with a variety of vegetarian and meat based fillings. Served with a side of grilled vegetables and toast, the omelette platter was wholesome and filling, with the cheese adding in a little indulgence.
The menu also consists of a ‘Desi Breakfast’ selection, offering everything from paranthas to poha. We called for the Mumbai poha, and it didn’t disappoint. With a generous addition of peanuts that make or break a well-made poha, the light breakfast dish paired well with the Simply elaichi chai that we picked from the café’s Classic chai selection to end our solo tête-a-tête.
INR 500 for two. At Jubilee Hills.