This Jubilee Hills cafe’s newly launched breakfast menu is great for a relaxing morning out

As much as we cherish spending time with friends and family, true joy is to be found in solitude. Whether it’s while curling up to re-watch a comfort movie for the millionth time, or immersing oneself in a long-lost hobby, we always find a sense of calm while spending time with ourselves. This week, we spotted a café in town that’s perfect for those much needed solo dates to take a break and read an immersive book.

We walked into Chai Pani Café nestled in the bylanes of Jubilee Hills on a lazy Sunday morning to grab some grub from their newly launched breakfast menu. The neutral, textured façade flanked by contrasting wall fixtures and shrubbery greeted us, as we walked into the space to be met by the coffee bar downstairs.

The seating throughout the café is cosy and inviting, and the little patio space outdoors is perfect for a quick meal with relaxing birdsong in the background. Upstairs, we picked a spot next to an arched window that allowed the morning sun to shine through.