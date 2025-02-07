Vintage charm, summery drinks and delicious grubs are the highlights of this new eatery in Hyderabad

If walls could speak,’ is a phrase we often hear when visiting old establishments steeped in history. The sounds of laughter, secrets shared, fleeting moments of romance, all witnessed by brick and mortar that keep the stories to themselves for eternity. Inspired by the charm of army barracks, this new eatery in Sainikpuri, quite literally borrows their name, paying homage to the troops stationed in the area Barracks Anteroom in Vayupuri colony of Sainikpuri.

The place has quirky vintage art covering nearly every wall with rustic design patterns, blending in industrial char m with a quiet touch of luxury. Large glass windows create a little courtyard that let in natural light throughout the day, even as the bustling bar dished out drink after drink.

We took a little tour of the breezy terrace area and the mezzanine, with dedicated bar counters, perfect for summery sundowners over gorgeous sunsets. Gushing over vintage music inspired wall art, posters with pop culture references and a wall full of vintage finds dating back a few decades, we noticed that the eatery offers more than enough spots for photo-ops or just food for thought. We called for the Bubble trouble, a guava juice based drink laced with black salt, mango powder, and a dash of lime. The spicy-sweet drink took us back to simpler times in childhood, when a slice of guava garnished with salt and chilli powder was considered no less than a gourmet snack.

An assortment of dim sum arrived soon. While the Creamy mushroom dim sum was comforting, the Chicken dim sum took the prize for their supremely flavourful fillings, made better with a drizzle of chilli oil.