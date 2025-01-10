Discover the rich cuisine of Telangana at this rustic restaurant’s month-long food festival in Hyderabad

They say food is one of the best ways to discover a place, given how food traditions and customs go hand in-hand with people’s way of life and culture. Each dish and its ingredients hold keys to unlock the history of a region, often leading the way to discover lost treasures.

This week, we journeyed the expanse of Telangana on a platter, with Palle Vindu’s month-long Veera Telangana food festival serving some long-lost recipes and quintessential delicacies from the state.

From a crash course in the life-cycle of farming, stunning brass cookware to beautiful rangoli decorating the terracotta walls, Palle vindu (translating to feast from the village) is a celebration of lively village life of the Telugu states deeply rooted in agrarian traditions. The buffet, offering a whopping 40-dish menu awaited us, starting with Pindi vantalu or fried snacks of the region, featuring everything from Sarva pindi to Sakinalu — all traditional snacks typically made during festivals.

After a few sips of the fatty Mutton bokkala charu, a bone soup with a generous serving of meat, we went on to try the spicy Ankapur chicken paired with pillow-soft ragi and Jonna rotte, made from ragi and jowar — both crops native to the state. With all masalas made inhouse, the restaurant refrains from using any packaged spices, akin to homemade food.

Amid the several meatheavy dishes on the menu, the Kodi sangati — a ragi based savoury porridge with chicken curry is a must-try at the restaurant, especially for folks who have never had ragi sangati before.