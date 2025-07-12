From vada pav sliders to Korean flat noodles, this new menu at a local favourite in Hyderabad plays with global twists

As you step in Hitech City, you’re surrounded by tall blue-glass buildings shining under the sun. It feels modern and busy, but in between all the offices and tech parks, you’ll find small spots to relax and enjoy good food. One of them is The Beer Cartel, a lively eatery known for its fun atmosphere and bold flavours.
We visited it recently to try out their brand-new menu. This one brings together Indian street food, global favourites, and a few creative twists. We started with the Fried lotus stem — thin, crispy slices sprinkled with a spicy garlic podi chutney. Unlike the older version, which came coated in sweet and sour sauce, this one leans on the drier side. The chutney adds a distinct Hyderabadi touch and a big kick of flavour.
Next came the Vada pav sliders, which brought back memories of Mumbai streets. These small buns, stuffed with spiced potato vadas, were crunchy, spicy and nostalgic. Then we tried the Lamb slider, which featured a soft lamb patty with melted cheese, spicy mayo, and lettuce. It was hearty and cheesy in the best way.
For vegetarians, the Zaitooni paneer tikka is a must-try. The paneer was soft and creamy with a malai marinade, while the olives add a surprising tangy twist. For something lighter, go for the classic Caesar salad with crunchy lettuce, parmesan, garlic croutons.
One of the highlights was the Murg kebab ek feet ka: a one-foot-long chicken seekh kebab, juicy and loaded with herbs, served with a special salad. If you enjoy sweet and spicy combinations, the Korean chicken is a great pick — crispy, sticky, and super fun to eat.
The Korean chilli flat noodles were another hit, blending sesame, spice, and a touch of sweetness in every bite that the cuisine is known for. For drinks, the Italian job stood out. It’s a fizzy grape drink with elderflower, lemon, and a passion fruit foam on top making it all in all a refreshing delight.
We finished with the Almond rabdi cake, a soft almond sponge drizzled with creamy rabdi. With every spoonful, we got closer to the oozing centre, where the rabdi slowly spread into a pool of delicious surprise.
The Beer Cartel’s new menu is full of exciting dishes with flavours from India and around the world, all made with a playful twist. Whether you’re heading out after work or catching up with friends, it’s a great place to eat, sip, and unwind.
INR 2,000 for two.
At Hitech City.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress