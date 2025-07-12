From vada pav sliders to Korean flat noodles, this new menu at a local favourite in Hyderabad plays with global twists

One of the highlights was the Murg kebab ek feet ka: a one-foot-long chicken seekh kebab, juicy and loaded with herbs, served with a special salad. If you enjoy sweet and spicy combinations, the Korean chicken is a great pick — crispy, sticky, and super fun to eat.

The Korean chilli flat noodles were another hit, blending sesame, spice, and a touch of sweetness in every bite that the cuisine is known for. For drinks, the Italian job stood out. It’s a fizzy grape drink with elderflower, lemon, and a passion fruit foam on top making it all in all a refreshing delight.

We finished with the Almond rabdi cake, a soft almond sponge drizzled with creamy rabdi. With every spoonful, we got closer to the oozing centre, where the rabdi slowly spread into a pool of delicious surprise.

The Beer Cartel’s new menu is full of exciting dishes with flavours from India and around the world, all made with a playful twist. Whether you’re heading out after work or catching up with friends, it’s a great place to eat, sip, and unwind.

INR 2,000 for two.

At Hitech City.

