This Hyderabad restaurant rings in its first anniversary with grand food festivals

Hyderabad’s thriving food scene is quite well-known. From traditional delicacies to royal Nizami fare, the city’s love for authentic flavours continues to grow, with new restaurants constantly adding to its diverse culinary landscape. Among them is Tansen, by Ohri’s, a spot that stirred curiosity last year with its Mughal-inspired interiors and a menu paying homage to royal kitchens. Now, as the restaurant completes its first year, it’s marking the occasion with two food festivals: The Tales of Arabia, a creation by chef Nikhath Khan, and The Royal Kitchen curated by chef Anuj Wadhawan. Both bring together an array of authentic, indulgent dishes that promise to take diners on a journey of flavours. We dropped by for a taste, trying some of the highlights from an ongoing festival.

Appetisers included a delectable Middle Eastern spread

We started with a comforting note, featuring bowls of soup. First, there was a creamy Butternut squash soup, enriched with goat cheese and a drizzle of harissa oil, offering warmth. Next came the hearty Moroccan lamb harira soup, where tender lamb pieces infused the tangy, smoky broth with aromatic flavours. Appetisers included a Middle Eastern spread. We dug into crisp falafel, paired with warm pita bread and a luscious, creamy hummus that was an absolute delight on its own.

The kebabs were no less indulgent. The Turkiye chicken shish kebab, featuring juicy minced chicken spiced to perfection, and the Egyptian kofta kebab, crafted with lamb, were both bursting with flavours. But what truly stood out was the Syrian cherry lamb, a unique preparation where tender lamb met the sweet-tartness of sour cherry sauce, creating a treat that was both unexpected and memorable.

Another dish that instantly caught our attention was the Manti lamb Turkiye, delicate, dumpling-like parcels topped with a rich, spiced sauce. For vegetarians, The Tajine vegetables, slow-cooked in a fragrant orange sauce, offered a medley of seasonal vegetables, infused with subtle spices and citrusy notes, a hearty dish that stood out for its simplicity and depth of flavour. We also savoured a lamb rice dish, with tender meat adding depth to the spiced, flavourful grains.

Dessert, of course, deserved a special mention. We ended our meal with Aish el Saraya, a traditional Middle Eastern treat that felt every bit luxurious. Toasted bread soaked in a rich cream and cheese sauce formed the base, while delicate rose petals added both visual charm and a subtle floral aroma.

Rs 3,000 upwards for two.

At Financial District.

The Tales of Arabia Food Festival is on till July 20 and Royal Kitchen Food Festival, scheduled from July 24 to 26.

Sakshi Kaithwas

sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com

@kaithwas_sakshi