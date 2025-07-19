The new outlet of a Telugu kitchen in Hyderabad is serving up authentic regional flavours

We began our culinary journey with the Thotakura liver fry, a fiery, inventive vegetarian twist on the classic non-veg favourite. Crafted using amaranth leaves, this clever creation mirrored the texture and bold flavours of traditional liver fry. The mixture was first steamed, then sliced and tossed in a medley of robust, traditional spices, delivering a punch with every bite. Next came the Ellipaya karam royyalu, succulent prawns infused with the bold notes of garlic and curry leaves, offering a wonderful crunch. We also tried our hand at Bangla paneer from their Chinese-inspired menu, a fusion appetiser that stood out. Paneer chunks wrapped around potato slices were secured with toothpicks, coated in cornflour, and deep-fried to perfection. Served with a side of tangy kimchi, this dish was an unexpected surprise.

We then moved on to a comforting classic, Pappu charu annam with aloo, a soulful bowl that truly hit home. This South Indian staple combined steamed rice with tangy, spiced pappu charu, and was served alongside crispy, golden potatoes that added the perfect crunch. Mixing it all by hand, as tradition calls for, made the experience even more heartwarming and nostalgic. Next, we indulged in AnTeRa’s fry piece pulao, a fragrant, flavour-packed rice dish topped with juicy, spice-laden chicken fry pieces. The tender, spice-kissed chicken sat majestically atop the pulao, making it as irresistible to the eyes as it was to the palate.

From drinks, we sipped on Wah wah guava, a bold, spicy concoction that packed a punch, and Chinna sundari, a refreshingly sweet and fruity blend that struck a perfect balance. And for a sweet end to the meal, the Apricot trifle pudding arrived, a creamy, indulgent dessert that many swear by.

Rs 1,200 upwards for two. At Miyapur.

