Every dish on this new special menu is an elegant blend of bold ingredients and delicate nuances

There’s something very special about Asian cooking—it’s full of flavour, but never loud. It’s all about balance. Subtlety is everything: a touch of sesame here, a dash of vinegar there, a hint of something fermented that deepens the dish without overwhelming it. Every element is placed with care, and the result is food that comforts and lingers long after the last bite.
We began with the Toban roll, which hit all the right notes. The sriracha on top gave it a quick kick, but the overall flavour stayed fresh and clean. The avocado was soft and buttery, complemented by just a hint of cream cheese, while the tempura added a lovely crunch without making it heavy. Each bite felt layered — spicy, smooth, crisp — a great example of dish done just right.
The Sichuan water chestnut dumpling was another highlight. The delicate red and yellow wrapper was soft, almost melting into the warm, textured filling. Gently spiced and perfectly balanced, it paired beautifully with the house sauces. Each bite offered something different sweet, savoury, a little zingy — making it both comforting and fun to eat.
The Spicy lamb, mala style stood out not just for how tender the lamb was, but for how it carried the depth of mala sauce — a signature in Sichuan cooking. Instead of overwhelming heat, the sauce brought a subtle nuttiness and warmth. The peppercorns added a gentle buzz, while the chillies offered just enough heat to complement the richness of the meat.
The Pickled chilli John Dory brought something lighter and sharper to the table. The fish was soft and briny, with peppercorns giving it a nice kick. It was minimal but packed with flavour—a great in-between dish that reset the palate.
From the rice and noodle section, the Pork lapchong and smoked tenderloin fried rice was all about comfort. The pork lapchong was salty and rich, while the rice was slightly sweet and sticky, making every spoonful feel cosy and indulgent. It balanced the spicier plates well and rounded out the meal beautifully.
Finally, the Fermented chilli noodles tied everything together. Deep, earthy, and umami-rich, they had a slow-burning heat that crept up and lingered, making for a perfect close. After a fulfilling meal, we stepped out with full hearts and a quiet appreciation for just how well KOKO does Asian food.
`3,500 for two.
On till June 30.
At Hitec City.
