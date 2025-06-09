Every dish on this new special menu is an elegant blend of bold ingredients and delicate nuances

There’s something very special about Asian cooking—it’s full of flavour, but never loud. It’s all about balance. Subtlety is everything: a touch of sesame here, a dash of vinegar there, a hint of something fermented that deepens the dish without overwhelming it. Every element is placed with care, and the result is food that comforts and lingers long after the last bite.

KOKO Hyderabad’s new Chef’s Special menu beautifully captures this spirit. It brings together flavours that are bold yet thoughtful — each dish a quiet celebration of balance.

We began with the Toban roll, which hit all the right notes. The sriracha on top gave it a quick kick, but the overall flavour stayed fresh and clean. The avocado was soft and buttery, complemented by just a hint of cream cheese, while the tempura added a lovely crunch without making it heavy. Each bite felt layered — spicy, smooth, crisp — a great example of dish done just right.

The Sichuan water chestnut dumpling was another highlight. The delicate red and yellow wrapper was soft, almost melting into the warm, textured filling. Gently spiced and perfectly balanced, it paired beautifully with the house sauces. Each bite offered something different sweet, savoury, a little zingy — making it both comforting and fun to eat.