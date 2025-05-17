This Hyderabad restaurant in town blends wholesome ingredients and heartwarming flavours

In a city bustling with flavour and flair, Chives arrives as a breath of fresh air—an all-vegetarian haven nestled in Hyderabad that combines minimalism with culinary charm.
Our journey began with a lineup of appetisers that showcase the diverse menu. The Broccoli pistachio soup was a silky blend, where the creamy notes of broccoli mingle seamlessly with the nutty warmth of pistachio. Each spoonful was a combination of texture and taste — comforting, but with a twist that set it apart from the usual broccoli soups that we have tried.
The Velvet style paneer lived up to its name, presenting melt-in-the-mouth cubes of paneer encased in a delicate crunch. The marination was flavourful yet subtle, allowing the paneer to shine. A fresh mint chutney on the side added a bright, herby contrast, completing the dish. Another delight arrived in the form of Spinach cheese rolls — crisp, golden, and inviting. The spinach infused dough offered depth, while the molten cheese and sweet corn filling added a rich, indulgent core, and each bite had us calling for the next.
For the mains, the Green Thai curry offered a mellow, aromatic escape. A medley of vegetables swim in a coconut-rich broth, gently infused with lime and chili oil. The Schezwan noodles turned up the heat, delivering a vibrant Indo Chinese addition to the menu. The noodles were perfectly tossed, with the crunch of spring onions adding a touch of freshness to the bold spice. The showstopper, however, was the Assorted vegetable sizzler — an appetising platter full of colour and flavour. From spicy veg tikkis to crisp fries and well-charred vegetables, each element is thoughtfully composed, tied together with a punchy sauce that lingers on the tongue.
To end on a refreshing note, the Strawberry lime mint cooler was a delightful balance of sweet, tart, and minty in perfect proportion. With its serene setting and sophisticated menu, Chives proves that vegetarian dining can be both elevated and deeply satisfying.
INR 1,000 for two.
At Himayat Nagar.
