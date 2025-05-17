This Hyderabad restaurant in town blends wholesome ingredients and heartwarming flavours

In a city bustling with flavour and flair, Chives arrives as a breath of fresh air—an all-vegetarian haven nestled in Hyderabad that combines minimalism with culinary charm.

Chives has a calming boho palette of off-whites and creams, brought to life with pockets of greenery.

Our journey began with a lineup of appetisers that showcase the diverse menu. The Broccoli pistachio soup was a silky blend, where the creamy notes of broccoli mingle seamlessly with the nutty warmth of pistachio. Each spoonful was a combination of texture and taste — comforting, but with a twist that set it apart from the usual broccoli soups that we have tried.

The Velvet style paneer lived up to its name, presenting melt-in-the-mouth cubes of paneer encased in a delicate crunch. The marination was flavourful yet subtle, allowing the paneer to shine. A fresh mint chutney on the side added a bright, herby contrast, completing the dish. Another delight arrived in the form of Spinach cheese rolls — crisp, golden, and inviting. The spinach infused dough offered depth, while the molten cheese and sweet corn filling added a rich, indulgent core, and each bite had us calling for the next.