This Hyderabad eatery offers an immersive culinary journey where the king of fruits meets the soul of Asian cuisine

The Chicken and mango open bao followed, and it was nothing short of divine. The bao itself was incredibly soft and fluffy, filled with wok-tossed chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce. Fresh cucumber, carrots and lettuce added crunch and balance, while slices of mango on top served as a bright, juicy crown.

For dessert, we indulged in the classic Mango sticky rice, a Thai favourite that was executed to perfection. The sticky rice was warm and delicately sweet, soaked in creamy coconut milk and paired with luscious slices of fresh mango. We sipped on a Spicy mango ginger throughout the meal — a punchy blend of mango pulp, fresh basil, spicy honey and ginger that was equal parts invigorating and refreshing.

Finally, the meal concluded with a decadent Mango cheesecake. Creamy, rich and subtly fruity, it was a sweet finale that brought the entire experience together beautifully.

INR 1,200 for two.

At Jubliee Hills.

