This Hyderabad eatery offers an immersive culinary journey where the king of fruits meets the soul of Asian cuisine

There’s something irresistibly charming about an eatery that hums with quiet satisfaction — diners immersed in their meals, soft Asian melodies drifting through the air, and an unspoken sense that something special is being served.
From savoury starters to sweet endings, every dish promised to showcase mango in unexpected and imaginative ways.
We began with the Golden mango chicken salad. A medley of creamy avocado, crisp lettuce, and juicy mango created a vibrant base, topped with tender grilled chicken dressed in a sweet and spicy glaze. A drizzle of tangy lime dressing cut through the richness beautifully, bringing balance to each bite.
Next up was the Avocado mango roll, an inventive twist on classic sushi. The roll was smooth and creamy, thanks to the avocado, while the bursts of ripe mango added a delightful freshness. The nori and delicately seasoned rice grounded the dish with familiar sushi elements. When paired with a touch of soy sauce and a dab of wasabi, the roll came alive with umami, sweetness, and heat in perfect harmony.
The Chicken and mango open bao followed, and it was nothing short of divine. The bao itself was incredibly soft and fluffy, filled with wok-tossed chicken in a sweet and spicy sauce. Fresh cucumber, carrots and lettuce added crunch and balance, while slices of mango on top served as a bright, juicy crown.
For dessert, we indulged in the classic Mango sticky rice, a Thai favourite that was executed to perfection. The sticky rice was warm and delicately sweet, soaked in creamy coconut milk and paired with luscious slices of fresh mango. We sipped on a Spicy mango ginger throughout the meal — a punchy blend of mango pulp, fresh basil, spicy honey and ginger that was equal parts invigorating and refreshing.
Finally, the meal concluded with a decadent Mango cheesecake. Creamy, rich and subtly fruity, it was a sweet finale that brought the entire experience together beautifully.
INR 1,200 for two.
At Jubliee Hills.
