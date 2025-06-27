Party lovers in Hyderabad, this new hotspot is your go-to for lit weekends

For many young urbanites, weekends are sacred. After a long week of work and deadlines, a night out becomes a much-needed escape, an outlet to unwind, recharge, and simply feel alive. And let’s face it, there’s something truly exhilarating about dressing up, stepping out with friends, losing yourself in music, and dancing the night away. Big Bull, the city’s newest tech-forward club,is redefining nightlife with style and sophistication.
Designed for a premium clubbing experience, this immersive venue offers everything from mood-lit interiors and bar-side bites to a pulsating dance floor powered by cutting-edge technology. The entrance greets you with a dazzling Infinity Room, a space filled with mind-bending lights that create the illusion of endlessness, setting the tone for an unforgettable night.
Inside, you’ll find an automated LED mesh ceiling syncing visuals with the beats to create an ever-changing audiovisual spectacle.Whether you’re lounging with your crew over drinks and finger food or giving in to the music on the dance floor, the space promises a sensory overload in the best way possible. Loud music, high energy, and a whole lot of fun.
We started with a crowd-pleasing classic, Tex-mex nachos. Generously loaded with cheese sauce, refried beans, guacamole, and tangy salsa, this indulgent plate hit all the right notes. Next up, the Hara kebab Awadhi was an absolute delight. Crisp on the outside, succulent within, and perfectly complemented by the much-loved chutney on the side, it was an absolute treat.
From the non-vegetarian selection, the Big Bull’s Pie tee chicken stood out for its creativity. Served in crispy, edible cups, the dish featured tangy, spicy mint chicken topped with crunchy sprouts. Paired with a sweet and spicy dip, every bite delivered a burst of flavours. We were simply experimenting with this dish, and it turned out to be a surprisingly good choice.
Moving to the mains, the Chicken burrito bowl was a vibrant medley of Mexican rice, corn, red beans, iceberg lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, and perfectly cooked chicken. We mixed everything together and it made for a hearty bowl that kept us going till the next course. And that was the ultimate Pan-fry chicken biryani. Fragrant, well-spiced, and wonderfully cooked, the rice and chicken were a match made in culinary heaven. Paired with Mirchi ka salan and raita, it offered a truly satisfying, wholesome experience. A delicious blend of aromatic spices, juicy chicken, fluffy rice, and crispy onions, this biryani was pure comfort in every bite.
For dessert, the indulgent Molten lava cake with ice cream stole the spotlight. The decadent chocolate paired with cold, creamy ice cream was simply irresistible.
To sip, we recommend the signature Big Bull’s Fizz, a refreshing cocktail that rounded off the evening perfectly. All in all, it was a fun-filled evening!
Rs 2,000 upwards for two.
At Financial District.
— Sakshi Kaithwas
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi