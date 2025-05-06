Amid melodies and meals, this eatery in Hyderabad is a corner that feels untouched by rush and noise

Another comforting highlight was the Bagara rice served with Chicken and Mutton korma. The lightly spiced rice made a cosy base for the rich, flavourful curries, where the meats were tender and the gravies had just the right punch of spices. To mop it all up, the Butter naan and Tandoori roti, fresh from the oven, were absolute stars — warm, pillowy, and perfect for scooping up the korma.

The drinks added a playful end to the meal. The Blue ocean offered a refreshing, tangy-sweet sip of familiarity. But the real showstopper was the Falooda topped with Butterscotch ice cream — layered with silky vermicelli, rose syrup, creamy milk, and a delightful butterscotch ice cream, it was rich without being heavy. Every spoonful gave a wonderful mix of textures, ending the meal on a perfect sweet note.

INR 1,000 for two.

At Jubliee Hills.

Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com

X: @ indulgexpress