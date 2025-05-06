Amid melodies and meals, this eatery in Hyderabad is a corner that feels untouched by rush and noise

Stepping into Mazuri café feels like entering into a time capsule. From the moment you push open the door, you’re welcomed by vintage looking wooden furniture, soft lighting, and walls filled with photo frames carrying the atmosphere of another time. The gentle strains of classic Bollywood songs float through the air, instantly wrapping you in a warm, nostalgic hug. It’s the kind of place where you don’t just eat — you linger, hum along to the tunes, and lose track of time.
The meal began with appetisers that set the tone beautifully. The Malai kebab was a tender, melt-in-the-mouth affair. Marinated in cream and delicate spices, the chicken was sweet, luscious, and absolutely succulent. In delightful contrast, the Paneer tikka kebab leaned heavily into robust, spicy flavours — the paneer had a smoky char and a fiery marinade that woke up the taste buds.
For mains, the Khichdi served with khatta and mutton keema brought pure comfort. The khichdi itself was hearty and familiar, while the khatta added a subtle nuttiness that cut through the richness. The bold, meaty mutton keema, layered in spice and texture, completed each spoonful perfectly.
The biryanis were an experience unto themselves. The Chicken biryani, paired with Brinjal salan and raita, exploded with flavours. Every bite was a perfect balance of spice, meat, and aromatic rice. The Mutton biryani, on the other hand, felt like an homage to Hyderabad’s culinary soul — fragrant, slow-cooked, and deeply satisfying.
Another comforting highlight was the Bagara rice served with Chicken and Mutton korma. The lightly spiced rice made a cosy base for the rich, flavourful curries, where the meats were tender and the gravies had just the right punch of spices. To mop it all up, the Butter naan and Tandoori roti, fresh from the oven, were absolute stars — warm, pillowy, and perfect for scooping up the korma.
The drinks added a playful end to the meal. The Blue ocean offered a refreshing, tangy-sweet sip of familiarity. But the real showstopper was the Falooda topped with Butterscotch ice cream — layered with silky vermicelli, rose syrup, creamy milk, and a delightful butterscotch ice cream, it was rich without being heavy. Every spoonful gave a wonderful mix of textures, ending the meal on a perfect sweet note.
INR 1,000 for two.
At Jubliee Hills.
Email: anshula.u@newindianexpress.com
X: @ indulgexpress