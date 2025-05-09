Celebrate Mother’s Day: Indulge in special brunches at these Hyderabad star hotels

While we don’t need a specific day to express our love for our mothers, Mother’s Day offers the perfect chance to make them feel truly cherished. It’s a beautiful reminder to show just how much she means to you, through every stage of life, no matter how old you get, you’ll always be her little one. And if you and your mom bond over food, why not celebrate this special day with a memorable meal?
She has been your constant support, your comfort, and your biggest cheerleader. On this day, it’s time to return the love with something truly special. Celebrate the occasion over a lavish brunch crafted to pamper your mother, or any other special ladies in your life. From homestyle favourites to chef-curated global delicacies, the buffet features a vibrant blend of Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Mediterranean cuisines — perfect for families with varied tastes.
At Rs 3,050 onwards for one.
May 11, 12.30 pm to 4 pm.
At Seasonal Tastes — The Westin, Hitech City.
Nothing pleases the heart quite like food and this Mother’s Day, make it unforgettable for the one who’s fed you love all your life. Let her savour every bite of happiness with dishes like perfectly roasted lamb chops paired with a crisp snow pea salad, smoky halloumi and eggplant salad, and the ultimate treat, a grilled Nutella banana sandwich oozing with goodness. A spread so satisfying, it’s bound to make her day deliciously memorable.
At Rs 1,770 onwards per head.
May 11, 12.30 pm to 4 pm.
At The Park Hyderabad, Somajiguda.
There’s nothing quite like the joy of being with your mother, spending quality time and expressing how much she truly means to you. Life is short, so why not make every moment count? Bring a smile to her face by treating her to a lavish buffet at a star hotel, where she can indulge in a thoughtfully curated spread of exquisite dishes.
At Rs 3,500 for two. May 11, 12 pm to 3 pm & 7 pm to 11 pm.
At Okra - Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, Tank Bund Road.
Here’s to all the incredible mothers who’ve stood by us through every high and low, never once giving up. This Mother’s Day, honour her unwavering love with a decadent brunch. Indulge in a delightful spread featuring global flavours from Indian and Asian to Western and Mediterranean, each dish crafted with the same love and care she brings to every moment. Yes, there’s something special for every mom, no matter her taste.
At Rs 5,500 onwards for two.
May 11, 12.30 pm to 4 pm.
At The Dining Room, Park Hyatt Hyderabad, Banjara Hills.
All your life, she’s been your queen, graceful, strong, and always by your side. If your mother is a self-confessed foodie, this is the perfect way to celebrate her. Spend quality time together, savour her favourite dishes, and make this day truly unforgettable. This Mother’s Day, spoil her with a luxurious spread, themed desserts, and much more, making moments that she’ll cherish forever.
At Rs 3,999 onwards per head.
May 11, 12.30 pm to3.30 pm.
At Taj Krishna, Hyderabad, Banjara Hills.