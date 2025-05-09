Celebrate Mother’s Day: Indulge in special brunches at these Hyderabad star hotels

She has been your constant support, your comfort, and your biggest cheerleader. On this day, it’s time to return the love with something truly special. Celebrate the occasion over a lavish brunch crafted to pamper your mother, or any other special ladies in your life. From homestyle favourites to chef-curated global delicacies, the buffet features a vibrant blend of Indian, Chinese, Continental, and Mediterranean cuisines — perfect for families with varied tastes.

At Rs 3,050 onwards for one.

May 11, 12.30 pm to 4 pm.

At Seasonal Tastes — The Westin, Hitech City.