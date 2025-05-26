Make this restaurant your go-to spot for comfort food in Hyderabad

Whether you’re in a different city or country, nothing quite matches the comfort of homecooked meals. Maybe it’s not just about food; it’s about the feeling it brings. The kind of warmth that wraps around you after a long day, or the quiet joy of familiar flavours on your tongue.

Living here in Hyderabad for work or studies, many of us carry that longing every day. And recently, we stumbled upon a place that felt like a gentle nod to home, Pappannam at Madhapur. With every bite, it reminded us of kitchens filled with love, of recipes passed down, and of meals that weren’t just eaten, but felt. For the unversed, Pappannam began as a modest cloud kitchen in 2021, built on the belief that soul food needn’t be fancy to leave a mark.

Exploring the story behind Hyderabad's Pappannam

Today, it has grown into a thriving Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) that blends tradition with modern convenience. True to its name, which means dal and rice in Telugu, Pappannam offers comforting classics like dosa, sambar vada, punugulu, and some hear ty rice bowls and combos. It’s perfect for those on the move, just place your order, pick it up from the counter, and enjoy a quick, satisfying meal. Right from the breakfast to the snacks and dinner, they serve it all.