Make this restaurant your go-to spot for comfort food in Hyderabad

Whether you’re in a different city or country, nothing quite matches the comfort of homecooked meals. Maybe it’s not just about food; it’s about the feeling it brings. The kind of warmth that wraps around you after a long day, or the quiet joy of familiar flavours on your tongue.
Living here in Hyderabad for work or studies, many of us carry that longing every day. And recently, we stumbled upon a place that felt like a gentle nod to home, Pappannam at Madhapur. With every bite, it reminded us of kitchens filled with love, of recipes passed down, and of meals that weren’t just eaten, but felt. For the unversed, Pappannam began as a modest cloud kitchen in 2021, built on the belief that soul food needn’t be fancy to leave a mark.
Today, it has grown into a thriving Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) that blends tradition with modern convenience. True to its name, which means dal and rice in Telugu, Pappannam offers comforting classics like dosa, sambar vada, punugulu, and some hear ty rice bowls and combos. It’s perfect for those on the move, just place your order, pick it up from the counter, and enjoy a quick, satisfying meal. Right from the breakfast to the snacks and dinner, they serve it all.
We began our meal with a comforting bowl of sambar vada, resembling crispy, golden vadas soaked in a richly flavoured sambar. Simple, yet unbeatable. Spotting dosas on the menu, we couldn’t resist ordering the Ghee podi sponge dosa. Soft, fluffy, and topped with a generous layer of podi masala, it was delight in every bite, especially when paired with the coconut and ginger chutneys, the best accompaniments! Not stopping there, we continued trying the Ghee karam dosa. This one was thinner, crispier, and packed with a punchy masala inside. Dunked in sambar and chutneys, it made for a perfect treat. Honestly, it was hard to resist the taste. Next, we moved on to their signature bowls, each served with a crispy accompaniment that perfectly complements the meal. The classic sambar rice bowl was teamed with a side of crunchy cabbage fry, adding just the right texture to every spoonful of the warm, comforting mix. It was simple, yet so satisfying. Then came the soothing Pappannam paired with Dondakaya (ivy gourd) fry, a dish that instantly transported us back home. But the next one, Pandumirchi muddapappu annam, a delectable lentil (dal) rice dish infused with a regional red chilli pickle tug our heartstrings. A local favourite, this one is packed with nostalgic heat and flavour that regulars from the region will know and love.
We wrapped up our meal on a sweet note with the Coconut junnu, a silky, nostalgic dessert that truly hit the spot. You should definitely drop by if you’re missing that sense of familiarity that only soulful, home-style food can bring.
Rs 300 upwards for two.
At Madhapur.
