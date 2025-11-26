Naga Chaitanya’s pan-Asian cloud kitchen in Hyderabad, Shoyu, rolls out fresh offerings

New meNus often arrive like delightful surprises. You think you know what to expect because you’re familiar with an eatery or cloud kitchen, yet there’s always that thrill of the unknown. We felt exactly that when we tried Shoyu’s new dishes, inspired from Robatayaki, a traditional Japanese cooking method. It is essentially fireside cooking, food grilled over hot charcoal, usually on skewers, across a wide, flat fireplace, and served directly.

The tiger prawns that lived up to our excitement

We began with the Butta burra, char grilled pork belly cooked with Yakinikku sauce and scallion. while it carried the perfect smoky flavour, it leaned a bit on the drier side. Next up were the tiger prawns that lived up to our excitement.

Then came the Imported lamb chops, perfectly grilled but slightly chewy. the mushroom kushiyaki followed, though a touch sweeter than expected. served with cut cucumbers and mashed potatoes, we mixed in some chilli oil and enjoyed the balance. we also tried the okra, bhindi chunks coated in spices, skewered well, and tasting great. Overall, it tasted different and new to our palettes.

Rs 1,190 upwards for two.

Available online.